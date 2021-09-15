Channing Tatum Thanks Donatella Versace for Full-Circle Met Gala Moment: 'You Are a Legend'

Channing Tatum is celebrating a full-circle moment.

On Monday, the actor and former model, 41, posted a series of Instagram photos alongside a lengthy caption thanking fashion "legend" Donatella Versace for inviting him to the 2021 Met Gala and dressing him in "the most classic Versace tux."

Channing Tatum attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

"So 20 years ago (holy f---) i was a kid standing a room of what would be probably thousands of guys trying to get picked for the shows in Milan," the star wrote, reflecting on his career as a model. "God knows how many they actually saw. Hoping to get picked to walk in the spring show. I never got to walk for Versace in the maybe 6 or 7 seasons i went to the shows."

"But last night [at the Met Gala] to get to wear this……. other worldly robe…….. and to wear the most classic Versace tux. Cut boxy like Gianni [Versace] wore in the 90's was beyond my wildest dreams," the Magic Mike star continued. "Donatella thank you so much for having and inviting and letting me wear such elegant and magical clothes. it was dream like. You are a legend!and a myth. @donatella_versace"

Channing Tatum Credit: Channing Tatum/Instagram

In three photos, Tatum is wearing Versace's iconic robe and slippers, seemingly before walking the red carpet at the annual benefit. He also shared several throwback photos of Donatella and Gianni (who was shot to death outside his mansion in Miami Beach, Florida, on July 15, 1997).

The actors friends and fans left sweet messages in the comment section. "I love when things don't turn out like you hoped, and then the real story is even better🙌" one person wrote. "Wow," Andy Cohen added.

Channing Tatum Credit: Channing Tatum/Instagram

Donatella responded: "Channing!!! Your words have touched me so much and you looked AMAZING in Versace! It was an honour dressing you. I loved seeing you and spending time with you! Sending you all my love ❤️"

Tatum left the Met Gala with new flame Zoë Kravitz, although the pair did not pose together on the red carpet.

The new couple was snapped leaving the fashion fête in their black tie best, before heading to the exclusive Cincoro Tequila Met Gala afterparty hosted by Alicia Keys. Kravitz pulled an outfit change before party hopping, swapping her crystal, butt-baring Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello slip gown for a slouchy black suit worn over a crystal mesh bra, while Tatum stuck to his classic Atelier Versace tuxedo.

An event insider says that Tatum and Kravitz, 32, "did not take their hands off of each other" at the afterparty, also attended by Cincoro co-founder Michael Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone, Queen Latifah, Serena and Venus Williams, Elon Musk, Ciara, Timberland and Gabrielle Union.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Channing Tatum; Zoë Kravitz | Credit: getty (2)