Channing Tatum Shaves His Head After Filming New Movie: 'It's a Bit of a Ritual'

The actor says he's "letting the character go" with his new buzzcut

By Kaitlyn Frey
November 24, 2020 02:30 PM
Advertisement
Credit: Getty; Channing Tatum/Instagram

Channing Tatum decided to switch up his look after wrapping production on his 2021 film, Dog.

The actor, who will make his directorial debut with the movie, play Briggs, a former Army Rangers who embarks on a road trip with his dog Lulu to make it to a fellow soldier's funeral. After shooting ended, Tatum "let go" of the character he portrayed by following his post-production "ritual" of shaving off all his hair.

"There is nothing and i mean nothing as good as finishing the hardest job of my life. And then shaving my head and letting the character go. It’s a bit of a ritual. A freeing of myself. And being free is always my highest intention. And I’m about to be sooooo freee!!!" Tatum, 40, captioned a black-and-white selfie of his fresh buzzcut on Instagram.

Credit: Channing Tatum/Instagram

The star continued: "Hahahaha i have so much love in my heart for everyone that was on this journey with me. @dogthefilm and so much love for the people out there in the world that need love right now. Sending it up for all.....right..... now. #freeandjoyful."

RELATED: Must-See Celebrity Hair Changes

Earlier this fall, Tatum shared some photos from the set of Dog (which is set to hit theaters in May 2021) and called the filming experience a "crazy ride."

"And we’ve only just begun. And if we survive the rest, it will be one of the most insane stories that I’ve ever been a part of. And I’ve been a part of some pretty crazy ones in this life of mine. This photo is from our first day of production on the first movie that my partner Reid and I are directing," the actor said.

"This is our story. It’s taken us two years to get it to the starting line. The next eight weeks will be like riding a bull on sickmode in ludicrous speed. God be with us. In Dog we trust."

Tatum co-directed the film with his longtime creative partner Reid Carolin from a script written by Carolin and their friend Brett Rodriguez.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com