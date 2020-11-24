Channing Tatum Shaves His Head After Filming New Movie: 'It's a Bit of a Ritual'

The actor says he's "letting the character go" with his new buzzcut

Channing Tatum decided to switch up his look after wrapping production on his 2021 film, Dog.

The actor, who will make his directorial debut with the movie, play Briggs, a former Army Rangers who embarks on a road trip with his dog Lulu to make it to a fellow soldier's funeral. After shooting ended, Tatum "let go" of the character he portrayed by following his post-production "ritual" of shaving off all his hair.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There is nothing and i mean nothing as good as finishing the hardest job of my life. And then shaving my head and letting the character go. It’s a bit of a ritual. A freeing of myself. And being free is always my highest intention. And I’m about to be sooooo freee!!!" Tatum, 40, captioned a black-and-white selfie of his fresh buzzcut on Instagram.

Image zoom Credit: Channing Tatum/Instagram

The star continued: "Hahahaha i have so much love in my heart for everyone that was on this journey with me. @dogthefilm and so much love for the people out there in the world that need love right now. Sending it up for all.....right..... now. #freeandjoyful."

Earlier this fall, Tatum shared some photos from the set of Dog (which is set to hit theaters in May 2021) and called the filming experience a "crazy ride."

"And we’ve only just begun. And if we survive the rest, it will be one of the most insane stories that I’ve ever been a part of. And I’ve been a part of some pretty crazy ones in this life of mine. This photo is from our first day of production on the first movie that my partner Reid and I are directing," the actor said.

"This is our story. It’s taken us two years to get it to the starting line. The next eight weeks will be like riding a bull on sickmode in ludicrous speed. God be with us. In Dog we trust."