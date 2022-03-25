Channing Tatum Reveals He's Naked in Magic Mike 3 and Details His Waxing Routine

“I’m not going to do waxing this time. I think we’re going to change with the times,” Channing Tatum said

Channing Tatum's preparations for Magic Mike Last's Dance are in full swing!

The actor, 41, revealed that he is "very sore" as he gets ready to film the third installment of Magic Mike during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday.

"My body aches. We're in rehearsal with Allison [Holker] right now as tWitch knows it's very intense," he revealed to host Ellen DeGeneres. "But yes, we are deep in it."

One item that is no longer on Tatum's to-do list –– getting waxed.

"I'm not going to do waxing this time. I think we're going to change with the times," he explained. "You don't need to be naked, you don't need to look like a Chinese crested hairless cat or something to be sexy anymore. That's kinda a thing of the old."

The actor and director added that his preparations for his role in Magic Mike now include learning choreography, cycling, and "lots of no eating."

"It takes a lot longer to get in shape now," he admitted.

"What's crazy about it is you can spend three months trying to get down to zero percent body fat," he continued.

"Then, you just walk by a cheeseburger at like too close of a radius and you feel like it just all goes away. You're just like, 'what happened? I didn't even do [anything]?' You're just like I inhaled 10 lbs. somehow."

The Lost City star revealed that he can keep his physique for "another couple of years."