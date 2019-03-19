Channing Tatum Goes Platinum Blond — But Not Everyone Is Loving His New Look

Channing Tatum is back to blond!

On Tuesday, the Magic Mike actor gave fans a little surprise when he revealed in a sexy selfie on his Instagram Stories that he had dyed his usually-brown hair to blond — the second time in four years that he has done so.

Posing shirtless as he pointed at his head, Tatum, 38, asked his followers to provide their input on his decision to change his hair color. “Bad idea? Haha” he asked, with a poll underneath that allowed fans to cast their opinion.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 59% of his followers responded with “Yes,” while the other 41% said “No.”

Channing Tatum Channing Tatum/Instagram

Despite the majority of fans responding that they did not favor his new ‘do, that didn’t keep Tatum down or make him second guess his decision.

In a second story, the actor embraced his choice to go blond and proudly wrote, “Well, bad ideas are sort of my thing. So…”

He also added an emoji of a person shrugging at the end of his note.

Channing Tatum/Instagram

Tatum is no stranger to getting fans talking over his hair changes.

Back in November 2015, the Step Up actor revealed a new, lighter hair color on Instagram while he was visiting Peru with his then-wife Jenna Dewan.

“Down in Peru loving life. Just sending love out there to everybody,” he captioned the snapshot of himself standing outdoors in the South American country.

In response, many shared their opinions on his new color and left comments praising Tatum for his “good looks” and “being handsome.”

The star’s hair was also a hot topic in January 2016 when he stepped out at the Golden Globes with Dewan, 38, sporting a slicked-to-the-side, longer-than-usual hairstyle with a single lock of hair that fell across his forehead.

Though he was brunette at the time, fans were still fascinated by his change-up, which some claimed may have been a grooming mishap while others compared it to the styles sported by emo boy banders, Justin Bieber, emojis, and professional soccer player Bobby Charlton.

Channing Tatum showed up at the #GoldenGlobes as Thin Man from Charlie's Angels. 😂 pic.twitter.com/WOpW943XeO — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 11, 2016

In April 2018, Dewan and Tatum filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. The former-couple share 5-year-old daughter Everly.

Since then, Tatum and Dewan have each moved on to new relationships.

PEOPLE confirmed the 22 Jump Street actor was dating British singer Jessie J in October, while Dewan is dating Tony Award-winning actor Steve Kazee.

Most recently, Tatum was photographed with Jessie for the first time when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand in London last week.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J Kevin Winter/Getty; Mindy Small/FilmMagic

While that was the first time they’ve been seen out and about since news broke of their relationship during the fall, their romance has been heating up as of late, including some flirty exchanges on social media and Tatum attending Jessie’s concerts.

Tatum shared his first Instagram post about his girlfriend in November, posting a photo from her London concert.

“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow,” the actor wrote in the caption. The father of one also shared a short video of the “Domino” singer entertaining her audience on his Instagram Story, writing, “She went off tonight! #RoseTour.”