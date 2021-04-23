Looking Back on 10 Years of Glamorous Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner Photos
Though the A-list dinner can't happen this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, we'll always have these starry pics to admire
Since 2009, Chanel has celebrated the glitz and glam of the Academy Awards with its exclusive Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner, co-hosted by author Charles Finch. The party — hosted first at L.A.'s Madeo and later, the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel — was born out of Coco Chanel's desire to bring creatives together for parties (she often hosted A-listers at her apartment!) and the fashion house's ongoing relationship with the film industry.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event is off, so instead, we're reflecting on some of our favorite photos from years past. Here, Margot Robbie and Annabelle Wallis in 2018.
Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams in 2016
Penélope Cruz and the traditional Mariachi band in 2020
Kristen Stewart and Miley Cyrus in 2019
Alejandro González Iñárritu and Gael García Bernal in 2018
Jessica Chastain in 2013
Rashida Jones and Kenya Kinski-Jones in 2020
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Poppy Delevingne and Kate Bosworth in 2013
Janelle Monáe in 2017
Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman in 2017
Ginnifer Goodwin, Rose Byrne and Penny Lovell in 2012
Drew Barrymore and Mick Jagger in 2011
Freida Pinto and Dev Patel in 2012
Cate Blanchett and Jack White in 2011
Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis in 2020
Tracee Ellis Ross and Yara Shahidi in 2018