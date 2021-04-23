Since 2009, Chanel has celebrated the glitz and glam of the Academy Awards with its exclusive Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner, co-hosted by author Charles Finch. The party — hosted first at L.A.'s Madeo and later, the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel — was born out of Coco Chanel's desire to bring creatives together for parties (she often hosted A-listers at her apartment!) and the fashion house's ongoing relationship with the film industry.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event is off, so instead, we're reflecting on some of our favorite photos from years past. Here, Margot Robbie and Annabelle Wallis in 2018.