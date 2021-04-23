Looking Back on 10 Years of Glamorous Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner Photos

Though the A-list dinner can't happen this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, we'll always have these starry pics to admire

By Kate Hogan
April 23, 2021 04:55 PM

1 of 16

Credit: BFA

Since 2009, Chanel has celebrated the glitz and glam of the Academy Awards with its exclusive Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner, co-hosted by author Charles Finch. The party — hosted first at L.A.'s Madeo and later, the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel — was born out of Coco Chanel's desire to bring creatives together for parties (she often hosted A-listers at her apartment!) and the fashion house's ongoing relationship with the film industry. 

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event is off, so instead, we're reflecting on some of our favorite photos from years past. Here, Margot Robbie and Annabelle Wallis in 2018.

2 of 16

Credit: BFA

Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams in 2016

3 of 16

Credit: BFA

Penélope Cruz and the traditional Mariachi band in 2020

4 of 16

Credit: BFA

Kristen Stewart and Miley Cyrus in 2019

5 of 16

Credit: BFA

Alejandro González Iñárritu and Gael García Bernal in 2018

6 of 16

Credit: BFA

Jessica Chastain in 2013

7 of 16

Credit: BFA

Rashida Jones and Kenya Kinski-Jones in 2020

8 of 16

Credit: BFA

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Poppy Delevingne and Kate Bosworth in 2013

9 of 16

Credit: BFA

Janelle Monáe in 2017

10 of 16

Credit: BFA

Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman in 2017

11 of 16

Credit: BFA

Ginnifer Goodwin, Rose Byrne and Penny Lovell in 2012

12 of 16

Credit: BFA

Drew Barrymore and Mick Jagger in 2011

13 of 16

Credit: BFA

Freida Pinto and Dev Patel in 2012

14 of 16

Credit: BFA

Cate Blanchett and Jack White in 2011

15 of 16

Credit: BFA

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis in 2020

16 of 16

Credit: BFA

Tracee Ellis Ross and Yara Shahidi in 2018

By Kate Hogan