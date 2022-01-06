Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard Divorcing After 3 Years of Marriage
Model Chanel Iman and New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard tied the knot in 2018 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles
Model Chanel Iman and NFL star Sterling Shepard have called it quits, PEOPLE has confirmed.
The New York Giants player filed for divorce in June 2021, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE, citing irreconcilable differences.
A rep for Shepard declined to comment when reached, while reps for Iman did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests.
The former couple tied the knot in March 2018 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. Their wedding was an A-list affair as the guest list included Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Odell Beckham Jr. and Joan Smalls.
Since their nuptials, Iman, 31, and Shepard, 28, have welcomed two baby girls: Cali Clay and Cassie Snow. According to the divorce documents, the former couple will share joint custody of their kids.
Five months after their wedding, Cali was born. About a year after Cali's birth, the supermodel announced her second pregnancy via Instagram. The former couple welcomed Cassie in December 2019.
Iman announced her daughter's arrival on Instagram, sharing a sweet family photo of herself, Shepard, their new bundle of joy and Cali lying together in a hospital bed.
In addition to making her big debut into the world, little Cassie also joined social media as her famous parents created an Instagram account for her. Cali also has her own Instagram account, which launched in August 2018.
In November 2018, the supermodel spoke to PEOPLE about her initial intention to wait before having another child, saying, "I have to wait at least a year. I want to enjoy Cali, give Cali her time, and then, you know — "
"Enjoy this baby," said Shepard before his wife chimed back in, "It wouldn't be a bad thing if we had two though."
RELATED: Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard Welcome Daughter Cassie Snow — and She Already Has Instagram!
It's been a busy year for Shepard, who was placed on injured reserve after he tore his Achilles tendon in the fourth quarter of the Giants game against the Dallas Cowboys in December.
Iman is a former Victoria's Secret Angel and has also walked the runways of Gucci, Tom Ford, Burberry, Balenciaga and more.