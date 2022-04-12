Chanel Iman and Her Daughters Strike an Adorable Pose for Victoria's Secret's Mother's Day Campaign

Brooke Shields, Lais Ribeiro and Hari Nef - and their family members - are among the other stars taking part in the campaign with Iman, who spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about the experience

Chanel Iman is teaming up with Victoria's Secret to make this Mother's Day especially memorable for her family, and mothers everywhere.

On Tuesday, Victoria's Secret launched its exclusive Mother's Day campaign which stars the 31-year-old model with her daughters Cassie Snow 4, and Cali Clay, 3, as well as some of the industry's iconic models and their families: Brooke Shields and her daughter Grier, Lais Ribeiro and her son Alexandre, 13, Hari Nef and her mother and Paloma Elesser and her mother and grandmother. In the campaign, the models and their family members sport Victoria's Secret clothing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For this launch, Iman spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about the importance of celebrating motherhood, bringing her daughters on set, and what truly make hers feel beautiful.

Victoria's Secret Chanel Iman with her daughters Credit: Victoria's Secret

PEOPLE: Why was it important to you to participate in this campaign?

"I think it is so important to celebrate the beauty of love that surrounds motherhood amongst so many different journeys. I am so proud to have been a part of this Victoria's Secret Mother's Day campaign because it truly captured this message. It speaks to the inspiring and diverse relationships that all mothers have and the love that encompasses them. To be surrounded by such dynamic women and their families in representing the brand's commitment to recognize all women is an honor."

PEOPLE: What does it mean to you to have your daughters, Cali Clay and Cassie Snow, alongside you and what was their reaction to being told they were "going to work with mom"?

"I feel an incredible sense of pride to have had my daughters join me in this campaign. It was so meaningful to have them be a part of a message that showcases the powerful love amongst women. They were so excited to work alongside mom, they had such a blast."

PEOPLE: What was their reaction to seeing the final campaign?

"When they saw the final campaign, they were happy to see us pictured together – it was heartwarming."

PEOPLE: What are some valuable lessons that your mother has taught you that you have passed along to your daughters?

"I'm so fortunate to have had a mother that was always there for me throughout my life. She made sure I felt unconditionally loved and protected. I want my daughters to feel this same love, so I make sure to be there for them in every way, just as my mother did for me."

Chanel Iman's daughters Credit: Victoria's Secret

PEOPLE: When do you feel most beautiful?

"I believe that beauty truly comes from within. Being around my daughters and the people I love makes me feel happy – that's when I feel most beautiful. To be able to be your most authentic self is the epitome of beautiful."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

PEOPLE: How do you intend to celebrate this Mother's Day?