Chanel Iman Felt 'a Little Bit' of Pressure to Get Back in Shape Post-Baby: 'I Wanted to Work!'

It’s been a busy year for Chanel Iman and her N.Y. Giants wide receiver husband Sterling Shepard.

After getting engaged last December, the couple tied the knot at the Beverly Hills Hotel in March, and soon after, welcomed daughter Cali Clay on Aug. 10. But even though Iman gave birth just three months ago, the supermodel has made it her mission to return to her pre-baby weight and shape so she could get back to modeling as soon as she could.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“[I felt] a little bit [of pressure], just because I wanted to work!” the model told PEOPLE at the NFL Lifestyle’s Holiday Huddle celebration event in N.Y.C. at Rockefeller Center. “I just love being on set. So I wanted to get back into the groove of things.”

Iman added, “It doesn’t happen overnight. I am still working hard on fitness, and almost back to normal.”

Jeff Zelevansky for Associated Press

Iman, 27, and Shepard, 25, both admitted since welcoming their daughter, they do miss Cali every time work takes them away from her. The model said she is sometimes able to bring the baby with her on set, while Shepard says it’s hard because he goes on the road for NFL games.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“We don’t like to leave her at all. I am usually the one that’s away and it’s kind of tough on me, but we Facetime, so that helps out,” Shepard told us. “She looks dead at the camera! And I just made her laugh for the first time the other day. We were cracking up. It was so funny.”

Iman continued, “She smiles and coos when she hears her daddy’s voice because he talked to her when she was in the womb.”

Jeff Zelevansky for Associated Press

The couple’s most happy when they’re all together, especially cheering on the NFL star at his home games.

“When Cali’s watching her daddy [play games], we always put her in the cutest New York Giants onesies I get from the NFL Shop. She is his biggest fan, so I like to style her up and make her look cute for the games,” Iman explained.

“They have photoshoots!” Shepard added with a laugh.

While Iman’s game day attire always includes a Giants baseball cap, she’s been designing adorable customized pieces for Cali to wear when she’s rooting on her dad.

RELATED PHOTOS: The 20 Best Gifts for the Beauty-Obsessed People on Your List

“Sometimes she wears like little New York Giants baby bows,” Iman said. “We have a lot of custom stuff we got from the NFL Shop website and then we put her last name on it and Sterling’s number — her onesies with her daddy’s name on the back.”