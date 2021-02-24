These ‘Wonderfully Soft’ Champion Joggers with Over 6,000 5-Star Ratings Are on Sale at Amazon

There are few things in life more satisfying than snuggling up in cozy sweatpants. A swoon-worthy pair of sweats should have buttery soft fabric, a comfortable fit, and come in a range of sizes. If you haven't yet found that perfect pair, allow us to introduce you to the Champion Powerblend Joggers, which are currently 24 percent off on Amazon.
Made from a polyester and cotton blend, these joggers have deep pockets, an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, and ribbed cuffs around the ankles. They're part of the Champion Powerblend collection, which means the fabric includes recycled fibers, and they're designed to have less pilling and shrinkage. You can choose from sizes XS through XXL in the heathered gray colorway to get the $31 sale price.
Buy It! Champion Powerblend Joggers, $30.25 (orig. $40); amazon.com
The nice thing about buying a pair of joggers from an athletic brand is that they're versatile enough to wear for everything from at-home workouts to neighborhood strolls to lounging around the house. That's part of the reason why these Champion joggers are number 24 on Amazon's bestsellers list for women's athletic pants and have over 6,000 five-star ratings.
"These joggers are so comfortable and cozy," one reviewer wrote. "They are on the thicker side of joggers which makes them super durable. They also do stretch a little bit, so they won't be tight on any part of you!"
A second shopper chimed in: "These are wonderfully soft and thick without being heavy or too warm. They look great, not too baggy or too tight and no huge logo down the leg, just the small Champion tag."
Whether you're in the market for a new pair of work-from-home pants or comfy sweats for light workouts, you'll find what you're looking for in these sweatpants. Shop the Champion Powerblend Joggers from Amazon below.
Champion Powerblend Joggers, $29.89 (orig. $45)
Champion Powerblend Joggers, $32
