This Best-Selling Hoodie Was One of the Most-Purchased Items on Amazon on Cyber Monday — and It’s Still on Sale

It’s safe to say that Amazon has become the prime online shopping destination for the holidays! Between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, hundreds of millions of orders were placed on everything from smart home devices to luxe beauty products. In fact, Cyber Monday was the company’s single biggest shopping day, beating the record for both Prime Day and Black Friday. According to a press release, it was also the biggest sales day for fashion purchases.

And out of all the clothing, shoes, and accessories Amazon has to offer, there was one item that shoppers championed above all else over the holiday weekend: this Champion fleece pullover hoodie, which happens to still be on sale post-Cyber Monday.

The best-selling sweatshirt has racked up more than 1,400 five-star reviews from customers who can’t stop talking about how soft its fleece lining is. While cotton is known to majorly shrink, many say this hoodie is very durable through the washer and dryer.

“I have been wearing Champion brand sweatshirts since I was in junior high school (late 1980s) and have yet to be disappointed,“ one shopper said. “This version is a cotton and polyester blend that doesn’t shrink much and seems to be pretty durable. I have two of these sweatshirts and wear them all winter long here in SoCal.”

It has a modern and slim-fitting silhouette that’s not restrictive thanks to its half-moon neckline. And though it’s listed as a men’s hoodie, plenty of women are buying the Champion sweatshirt, too (or borrowing it from their significant others’ closets).

“I stole this sweatshirt from my boyfriend for a good 5 months (not proud of that). When he ‘borrowed’ it and I didn’t see it coming back to me any time soon, I decided to just grab myself one! His was grey so I ordered the sea bottom blue in a size down. Great color, soft, and very comfy! Especially for the price.”

The sweatshirt normally retails for $40, but certain sizes and colors are marked down to as little as $20 right now. Plus, it comes in 26 different colors, so if you know someone who loves a good sweatshirt, this rockstar Champion hoodie on Amazon makes a great cozy gift. Scroll down to shop it!

Buy It! Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie, $19.99–$23.12 (orig. $45); amazon.com