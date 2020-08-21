This Old-School Sportswear Brand Jennifer Lopez Loves Just Launched Cooling Cloth Face Masks

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

There’s one common problem we’ve likely all had while wearing a face mask: We sweat a little extra. The cotton coverings trap heat which, in turn, makes us sweat a little more. Upper lip sweat, lower lip sweat, forehead sweat? We’ve all been there, and even with the cooler months approaching, the issue with excess moisture build-up under our cloth masks will likely persist.

Good thing Champion, the iconic sportswear brand loved by celebs like Jennifer Lopez, came up with a solution for all of our excess upper lip sweat. Its new cloth face masks, which instantly wick away moisture, mean you don’t have to worry about sweating through your face covering ever again.

Champion’s cooling cloth face masks are designed with a game-changing X-temp technology that adapts to the temperature to keep you cool and sweat-free all day long. And while the moisture-wicking and cooling aspect certainly makes them a standout in the face mask market, there are other design elements worth mentioning, too — like the fact that they’re made from a lightweight, breathable cotton that’s oh-so-soft against your skin and offer two layers of protection.

The Champion cloth face masks also have stretchy ear loops for a comfortable fit and feature the brand’s signature C logo. What’s more, they’re available in three tried-and-true colors, black, khaki, and navy blue, and retail for $10 a pop or three for $21 (which means you’re basically getting one mask for free).

Whether you’re working out, walking the dog around the block, or doing your grocery shopping, the cooling powers of this moisture-wicking face mask will be an instant game changer. Shop it below.

