This Popular Champion Line Just Dropped on Amazon with Comfy Leggings, Sneakers, and Bras Starting at $17

Champion lovers, you’re in luck: the brand’s C9 collection is now available on Amazon.

The C9 line is Champion’s more affordable sub-brand that includes activewear for men, women, and kids. Since landing on Amazon this week, a few C9 products — like these high-waisted capri leggings and this breathable athletic t-shirt — have already started climbing up the best-sellers charts.

From tie-dye sports bras and moisture-wicking underwear to graphic tops and running shorts with hidden pockets, the collection has tons of stylish and comfy workout essentials. Shoppers are already leaving rave reviews, calling the activewear soft, comfortable, and flattering.

Buy It! C9 Champion Graphic Tank, $16.99; amazon.com; C9 Champion High Waist Capri Legging, $24.99; amazon.com; C9 Champion Mesh Sport Brief, Hipster 3-Pack, $19.99; amazon.com; C9 Champion Motion Sneaker, $36.99; amazon.com

“I have tried lots of leggings lately (work-from-home mom here) and C9 Champion leggings are still my favorites,” one shopper said about the C9 Champion High Waist Cropped Legging. “Most leggings seem to fit me well but they slide down because the legs are too snug and the waist is not tight enough. These are the only leggings so far that do not have that problem…I [also] love that these have a cell phone pocket (that is now a prerequisite for any leggings I wear).”

Buy It! C9 Champion Seamless Dip Dye Cami Bra, $19.99; amazon.com; C9 Champion High Waist Cropped Legging, $24.99; amazon.com; C9 Champion Full Zip Cardio Jacket, $29.99; amazon.com

Shoppers seem to especially love the C9 Champion Full Zip Cardio Jacket, which has zoomed up Amazon’s charts to be the number one best-seller in the women’s athletic jackets category. One customer called it a “nice everywhere jacket,” saying “it’s very flattering, hugs the body, and the zipper pockets are nice and deep.”

If your activewear collection is in need of a refresh, C9 by Champion might just have your new favorite affordable essentials!