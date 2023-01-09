Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson Surprised Sharelle Rosado with a Whopping 7.5 Carat Engagement Ring: Photos

The retired NFL player proposed with the oval cut diamond a year after the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Serenity

By
Published on January 9, 2023 04:11 PM
Sharelle Rosado and Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson Engagement. Photo Credit – Erick Robinson
Photo: Erick Robinson

Chad "Ocho Cinco" Johnson may have been chasing a Super Bowl ring during his NFL career, but last week, he had one to give away to his now wife-to-be Sharelle Rosado. A really big one.

Over the weekend, the footballer and the Selling Tampa alum got engaged after Johnson popped the question with a whopping 7 1/2 carat engagement ring, which was shown in the couple's engagement photos shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

In a video of the proposal, Rosado's reaction to the ring is pretty fitting, too. Overcome with emotions, Rosado begins to cry when Johnson takes out the piece of jewelry, as someone in the background yells "put that thing on her finger."

"I'm honestly shocked! I'm at a loss for words. This was absolutely beautiful and to see my family and friends here to celebrate our love, that really did it for me," Rosado told PEOPLE exclusively after the proposal.

For the engagement itself, Johnson brought Rosado to what he said was an early birthday party, where 20 guests watched on in celebration. As Rosado noted, she was surprised since her future husband is "definitely not a planner," but his effort to invite their loved ones "says a lot."

As she explained, her engagement to Johnson "is the next step of our beautiful journey together."

"I'm so emotional because when we first started dating, he used to always tell me, 'I'm going to make you my wife,'" she continued. "Although in my heart I knew we were always meant to be, now that it's official, it's even more special than I could have ever dreamed."

Sharelle Rosado and Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson Engagement. Photo Credit – Erick Robinson
Erick Robinson

The engagement itself comes a year after the couple welcomed their first daughter Serenity, whose they revealed they were expecting exclusively to PEOPLE in August 2021. Rosado learned about her pregnancy news while she was in the middle of shooting Selling Tampa.

"It was shocking. I think I was crying and laughing at the same time," she told PEOPLE at the time. Their daughter is Johnson's eighth child and Rosado's fourth. "I always wanted a big family," she said, "so I think with this last one, she's just the perfect number to finish it off."

Monday marks Johnson's 45th birthday, and while the Bengals already gave him a wholesome shoutout on Twitter, his fiancée did the same. With an Instagram carousel of throwback pics, including one from their engagement, Rosado wrote "Let's all wish my baby a Happy Birthday ❤️."

