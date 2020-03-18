As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Just two days after the Met Gala was postponed due to coronavirus, the always star-studded CFDA Awards (originally scheduled to take place at the New York Public Library on June 8) followed suit.

The organization made the announcement on social media Wednesday morning, stating that designers are facing challenges “in both their personal lives and professional operations,” amid the outbreak.

“After carefully reviewing the guidelines of federal and state governments, as well as public health agencies, CFDA Chairman, Tom Ford, and Steven Kolb, President and CEO, along with the full support of the board, have made the decision to postpone the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards,” the fashion design council said in a statement.

Image zoom Matt Baron/Shutterstock; ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty;Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

CFDA continued: “The COVID-19 outbreak is bringing many challenges to fashion designers in both their personal lives and professional operations,” the statement continued. “As an organization with a diverse membership conducting business globally, the CFDA is doing everything it can to help our designers through these difficult times in their businesses.”

RELATED: The Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 CFDA Awards

Aside from hosting the annual award show — where stars including Jennifer Lopez, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen and Brandon Maxwell were honored in 2019 — the CFDA is a nonprofit that was “created to raise funds for charity and industry activities,” and aims to strengthen “the impact of American fashion on the global economy,” according to the organization’s website.

Ford was elected board chairman in March 2019, and other notable American designers like Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger and Virgil Abloh currently serve as CFDA committee members.

On Monday, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue‘s annual fashion gala was postponed indefinitely as a result of new CDC guidelines.

Image zoom Cardi B at the 2019 Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

RELATED: Socialite Nga Nguyen Diagnosed with Coronavirus After Attending Gucci Fashion Show in Milan

According to a Met spokesperson, the news was announced in an internal memo sent to Met staffers on Monday afternoon. The museum decided that “in deference to this guidance, all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed,” including the Gala, Vogue reports. In addition, the Met “will remain closed through Saturday, April 4.”

Shortly after the news broke, Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala chairwoman Anna Wintour made her own statement about the gala.

“One day that will not arrive on schedule will be the opening of the Costume Institute’s exhibition, About Time,” Wintour said. “Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will be postponed to a later date. In the meantime, we will give you a preview of this extraordinary exhibition in our forthcoming May issue.”