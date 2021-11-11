Zendaya Stuns in Bra Top and Matching Skirt to Accept Fashion Icon Honor at 2021 CFDA Awards

The actress will be presented with the Fashion Icon award at the annual fashion fête, making her the youngest recipient ever

The woman of the hour has arrived!

Zendaya shut down the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards on Wednesday night at New York City's iconic The Grill restaurant in a show-stopping Vera Wang Haute couture two-piece featuring a bandeau bra top and matching floor-length skirt with a "bubble waist." To complete the look, the actress got decked out in more than 60 carats of Bulgari diamonds including a sparkling tennis necklace, a statement bracelet and layered rings.

The 25-year-old actress will be presented with the coveted Fashion Icon award, making her the youngest recipient ever. After announcing the news last month, the Council for Fashion Designers of America explained on Instagram that Zendaya's "journey to Fashion Icon superstar happened at supersonic speed."

"Time and again, she has proven that she is unafraid to take risks - from betting on newer talents like Peter Do to working with established houses like Valentino and, as was the case at last night's London premiere of Dune, Rick Owens," the non-profit (which supports emerging designers and students through grants and scholarship opportunities) continued. "With her creative counterpart @LuxuryLaw, #Zendaya has given fans and fashion followers worldwide a seemingly countless number of glamorous red carpet looks to remember. In honor of the 2021 Fashion Icon award, head to our link in bio to take a look at some of her best fashion moments."

The Euphoria star's CFDA honor comes on the heels of the Dune press tour, during which she and co-star Timothée Chalamet dazzled fans around the world with red carpet looks that practically broke the Internet.

In September, the pair arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere of the critically-acclaimed sci-fi remake looking like Hollywood royalty. Within minutes of their red carpet arrival, photos of the trendsetting co-stars and friends went viral.

Zendaya, who was styled by her longtime image architect Law Roach, donned an artfully draped leather Balmain gown that was custom-fitted to an exact model of the star's bust. Roch accentuated the jaw-dropping look with equally eye-popping Bulgari emeralds and diamonds, plus exact-match Christian Louboutin pumps.

As for her glam, Zendaya rocked pink eyeshadow, heavy black eyeliner, dramatic bottom lashes and a glossy lip. She matched her hair with the design of her dress, opting for a wet look parted down the middle with subtle finger waves.

Chalamet continued to prove that he, too, is fashion force to be reckoned with. The Oscar nominee wore an allover sequin black pants outfit by Haider Ackermann, plus jewelry by Cartier, chic black sunglasses and polished leather boots.

During the global press tour, Zendaya also donned a Vivienne Westwood chainmail top and a checkered skirt, a Rick Owens gown that featured one sleeve and a train and a sheer cut-out dress by Nensi Dojaka.

The star has continued to out-do herself on the red carpet this year — whether wearing a plunging necklines, sky-high slits or sexy cutouts, her "wow" factor has been at its all-time high.

"She's a woman now so we've been doing a little more skin and sexy," Law said in PEOPLE's 2021 Style Issue. "We like to create aspirational looks that people will talk about for a while."