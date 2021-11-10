Meet the Nominees for American Emerging Designer of the Year at the 2021 CFDA Awards

How did you get your start?

I was grateful to showcase my first collection along with a good friend of mine Bobby Day in a garage in Brooklyn New York back in 2016.

What does American Fashion mean to you?

American fashion is progressive and defines many cultures and communities within America.

Which celebrity dressing moment is most memorable to you and why?

Dressing Sha Cari Richardson and Alton Mason was my most memorable moment because it was my first time dressing someone for the Met Gala

Who is your dream celebrity client and why?

My dream celebrity client is Rihanna. The icon she is and where she is from is so inspiring. I believe we share similar stories coming from the Caribbean islands of Barbados and Jamaica, extending our community through the art we do.