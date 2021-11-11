Every Must-See Look from the 2021 CFDA Awards Red Carpet
Fashion's biggest stars all came together to honor the best in the business — and pulled out some major style stops while they were at it
Zendaya
arrives to accept the Fashion Icon Award in striking micro crop top with a matching red pencil skirt featuring a pouffy peplum detail at the hip by Vera Wang Haute, worn with over 60 carats of Bulgari diamonds.
Anya Taylor-Joy
brings her playful fashion sense in a purple peplum Oscar de la Renta blazer with matching cocktail dress, plus sheer Wolford tights, purple pumps, leopard-print Gigi Burris Millinery hat and gloves with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Drew Barrymore
looks like the belle of the ball in a yellow gown with oversize tulle sleeves and ruffled, tiered skirt, accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
Ashley Olsen
sticks to her signature — all black everything — in a long coat.
Ciara
in a curve-hugging sheer Tom Ford midi dress with sweetheart-style neckline, plus ankle-strap pumps and David Yurman jewels.
Iman
looks statuesque in a black halter gown with oversize belt and jewels from Kwiat and Fred Leighton.
Emily Blunt
shines as bright as her suit on the carpet in an orange oversize jacket (sans shirt underneath) with matching trousers, plus a Bulgari pendant necklace, rings and earrings.
Beverly Johnson
wows in a white long-sleeve Harbison gown with center cutout and pleated skirt.
Emily Ratajkowski
flashes her abs in a cropped cardigan worn over a blue collared shirt, with a low-rise skirt, T-strap sandals and clutch.
Kid Cudi
brings bridal vibes in a white lace bodysuit with a full skirt, white tuxedo jacket, veil and sneakers by Eli Russell Linnetz.
Karlie Kloss
keeps it classic in a draped Khaite LBD.
Vera Wang
in a black and blue gown featuring structural puff sleeves and a ruched bodice and skirt.
Jung Ho-yeon
teams her draped Louis Vuitton gown with combat leather sandals.
Cara Delevingne
goes for a sexy-sleek look in an Emporio Armani tuxedo jacket, mini skirt, combat boots and layered gold necklaces.
Aubrey Plaza
tops off her Thom Browne sport coat, corset, mini skirt and knee-high stockings with a black bow tie and jewels from ANANYA and Grace Lee.
Tommy Dorfman
brings '90s punk vibes in a plaid V-neck Coach dress with a black choker necklace and heels worn with black sheer tights and Karma El Khalil earrings.
Carolyn Murphy
in a Proenza Schouler satin dress, thong sandal and leather hoop earrings.
Dapper Dan
stands out in a printed blazer, pink pants, white glasses and a wide-brim hat.
Michael Kors
keeps it simple in head-to-toe black.
Zazie Beetz
in an off-the-shoulder corset top with tiered skirt by Brother Vellies x Brock collection, plus David Webb jewelry and Brother Vellies heels.
Precious Lee
wears a black blazer dress with a turtleneck top, sheer tights, red over-the-knee Brother Vellies boots and statement fan.
Tom Ford
looks dapper in a black tuxedo with floral pin and tinted sunglasses.
Kenneth Nicholson
arrives in a sleeveless maroon shirt with peplum pockets and matching pants where he's being honored as an Emerging Designer of the Year nominee.
A$AP Ferg
wears a cream-colored crewneck sweater over a blue pinstripe shirt, with black shorts and patent shoes.
Rachel Zegler
twirls in a backless black Michael Kors Collection gown with embellished skirt and Jimmy Choo platforms.
Kehlani
sparkles in her high-shine varsity jacket, denim shorts and leather cowboy-esque boots.
Evan Mock
wears all-white in a jean jacket, shirt and matching boots with Pandora accessories.
Anna Wintour
pairs a red lace Tom Ford dress with a tan overcoat and her signature black shades.
Jameel Mohammed
the Emerging Designer of the Year nominee wears a ribbon-adorned tank with black trousers.
Paloma Elsesser
teams a ribbed sweater with an olive green skirt, matching pants underneath by Peter Do and Brother Vellies sandals.
Eva Chen
shines in a silky Peter Do blouse with matching pleated skirt and sandals.
Amelia Rami and Edvin Thompson
the model (in a see-through black gown) accompanies the Emerging Designer nominee (in a matching red look) to the red carpet.
Aurora James
in a beige ruffled midi Brother Vellies x Brock collection dress with strappy lace-up Brother Vellies sandals.
Hari Nef
in a tailored black coat, boots and top-handle bag from Coach, with Brother Vellies boots and rings by KATKIM and EÉRA.
Jeremy O. Harris
does the fashion drape with his navy coat, worn with a black suit, bag and shoes.
Nina Garcia
in a plunging long-sleeve Michael Kors Collection gown with a Boucheron necklace.
Kenneth Cole
in a tuxedo jacket, jeans and black shoes.
David Lauren and Lauren Bush Lauren
have a date night out wearing a standard black tux (David) and a high-neck long-sleeve embroidered dress (Lauren).