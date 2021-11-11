Every Must-See Look from the 2021 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

Fashion's biggest stars all came together to honor the best in the business — and pulled out some major style stops while they were at it

By Colleen Kratofil November 10, 2021 08:59 PM

1 of 38

Zendaya

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

arrives to accept the Fashion Icon Award in striking micro crop top with a matching red pencil skirt featuring a pouffy peplum detail at the hip by Vera Wang Haute, worn with over 60 carats of Bulgari diamonds. 

2 of 38

Anya Taylor-Joy

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

brings her playful fashion sense in a purple peplum Oscar de la Renta blazer with matching cocktail dress, plus sheer Wolford tights, purple pumps, leopard-print Gigi Burris Millinery hat and gloves with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. 

3 of 38

Drew Barrymore

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

looks like the belle of the ball in a yellow gown with oversize tulle sleeves and ruffled, tiered skirt, accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewels. 

4 of 38

Ashley Olsen

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

sticks to her signature — all black everything — in a long coat.  

5 of 38

Ciara

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in a curve-hugging sheer Tom Ford midi dress with sweetheart-style neckline, plus ankle-strap pumps and David Yurman jewels. 

6 of 38

Iman

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

looks statuesque in a black halter gown with oversize belt and jewels from Kwiat and Fred Leighton. 

7 of 38

Emily Blunt

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

shines as bright as her suit on the carpet in an orange oversize jacket (sans shirt underneath) with matching trousers, plus a Bulgari pendant necklace, rings and earrings. 

8 of 38

Beverly Johnson

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

wows in a white long-sleeve Harbison gown with center cutout and pleated skirt. 

9 of 38

Emily Ratajkowski

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

flashes her abs in a cropped cardigan worn over a blue collared shirt, with a low-rise skirt, T-strap sandals and clutch.

10 of 38

Kid Cudi

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

brings bridal vibes in a white lace bodysuit with a full skirt, white tuxedo jacket, veil and sneakers by Eli Russell Linnetz. 

11 of 38

Karlie Kloss

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

keeps it classic in a draped Khaite LBD. 

12 of 38

Vera Wang

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

in a black and blue gown featuring structural puff sleeves and a ruched bodice and skirt. 

13 of 38

Jung Ho-yeon

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

teams her draped Louis Vuitton gown with combat leather sandals.

14 of 38

Cara Delevingne

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

goes for a sexy-sleek look in an  Emporio Armani tuxedo jacket, mini skirt, combat boots and layered gold necklaces. 

15 of 38

Aubrey Plaza

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

tops off her Thom Browne sport coat, corset, mini skirt and knee-high stockings with a black bow tie and jewels from ANANYA and Grace Lee. 

16 of 38

Tommy Dorfman

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

brings '90s punk vibes in a plaid V-neck Coach dress with a black choker necklace and heels worn with black sheer tights and Karma El Khalil earrings. 

17 of 38

Carolyn Murphy

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in a Proenza Schouler satin dress, thong sandal and leather hoop earrings. 

18 of 38

Dapper Dan

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

stands out in a printed blazer, pink pants, white glasses and a wide-brim hat. 

19 of 38

Michael Kors

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

keeps it simple in head-to-toe black. 

20 of 38

Zazie Beetz

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in an off-the-shoulder corset top with tiered skirt by Brother Vellies x Brock collection, plus David Webb jewelry and Brother Vellies heels.

21 of 38

Precious Lee

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

wears a black blazer dress with a turtleneck top, sheer tights, red over-the-knee Brother Vellies boots and statement fan. 

22 of 38

Tom Ford

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

looks dapper in a black tuxedo with floral pin and tinted sunglasses. 

23 of 38

Kenneth Nicholson

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

arrives in a sleeveless maroon shirt with peplum pockets and matching pants where he's being honored as an Emerging Designer of the Year nominee

24 of 38

A$AP Ferg

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

wears a cream-colored crewneck sweater over a blue pinstripe shirt, with black shorts and patent shoes. 

25 of 38

Rachel Zegler

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

twirls in a backless black Michael Kors Collection gown with embellished skirt and Jimmy Choo platforms. 

26 of 38

Kehlani

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

sparkles in her high-shine varsity jacket, denim shorts and leather cowboy-esque boots. 

27 of 38

Evan Mock

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

wears all-white in a jean jacket, shirt and matching boots with Pandora accessories. 

28 of 38

Anna Wintour

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

pairs a red lace Tom Ford dress with a tan overcoat and her signature black shades. 

29 of 38

Jameel Mohammed

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

the Emerging Designer of the Year nominee wears a ribbon-adorned tank with black trousers. 

30 of 38

Paloma Elsesser

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

teams a ribbed sweater with an olive green skirt, matching pants underneath by Peter Do and Brother Vellies sandals. 

31 of 38

Eva Chen

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

shines in a silky Peter Do blouse with matching pleated skirt and sandals.

32 of 38

Amelia Rami and Edvin Thompson

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

the model (in a see-through black gown) accompanies the Emerging Designer nominee (in a matching red look) to the red carpet. 

33 of 38

Aurora James

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in a beige ruffled midi Brother Vellies x Brock collection dress with strappy lace-up Brother Vellies sandals. 

34 of 38

Hari Nef

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in a tailored black coat, boots and top-handle bag from Coach, with Brother Vellies boots and rings by KATKIM and EÉRA. 

35 of 38

Jeremy O. Harris

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

does the fashion drape with his navy coat, worn with a black suit, bag and shoes. 

36 of 38

Nina Garcia

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in a plunging long-sleeve Michael Kors Collection gown with a Boucheron necklace. 

37 of 38

Kenneth Cole

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in a tuxedo jacket, jeans and black shoes. 

38 of 38

David Lauren and Lauren Bush Lauren

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

have a date night out wearing a standard black tux (David) and a high-neck long-sleeve embroidered dress (Lauren). 

By Colleen Kratofil