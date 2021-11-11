Drew Barrymore Is the Belle of the Ball at 2021 CFDA Awards in Highlighter Hue Tulle Gown
The actress pulled off a fairytale fashion moment at the 2021 CFDA Awards
Drew Barrymore served up a showstopping look at the 2021 CFDA Awards.
Barrymore, 46, looked like a Disney princess in a highlighter yellow, tiered tulle ballgown for her red carpet appearance at the 2021 Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards on Wednesday night in New York City.
The Drew Barrymore Show host got all glam for the fashion event with the showstopping dress which she accessorized with emerald green gemstone earrings and a statement ring. Barrymore appeared to be giving a subtle nod to the hot pink tiered tulle gown she wore at 8 years old to the 1983 Academy Awards with her similar style tonight.
The star previously opened up to InStyle about her approach to dressing in universally flattering styles.
"I have a body type that I tend to cover up," she said. "So it's nothing tight, not big and boxy, more of a fluid drape that feels like the '20s, '40s, and '70s. Not utterly casual but efforted in its effortlessness."
Barrymore will be joined by a lineup of stars at this year's CFDA Awards including Zendaya, who will be presented with the 2021 Fashion Icon Award from Iman. The honor will make Zendaya the youngest CFDA Fashion Icon Award recipient in its history at age 25. She joins a standout list of previous Fashion Icon Award recipients, including Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams and Naomi Campbell.
Other highlights from the 2021 CFDA Awards include Cara Delevingne presenting Anya Taylor-Joy with the Face of the Year Award, Emily Blunt (this year's host) presenting the American Womenswear and American Menswear Designer of the Year Award winners and Ciara announcing the American Accessories Designers of the Year Award.