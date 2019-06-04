Lucky Number 5! Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Just Won Their Fifth CFDA Award for Their Label The Row

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are CFDA Award veterans, and tonight, they proved it.

The child stars-turned fashion moguls, 32, walked the red carpet wearing coordinating all-black ensembles by their fashion label, The Row. While Ashley kept her look monochromatic by accessorizing with a black clutch and pumps, Mary-Kate added a fun pop of color by wearing a turquoise snakeskin clutch.

Both sisters wore their hair in loose, textured waves created by their longtime hairstylist Mark Townsend while keeping their makeup neutral and minimal.

Image zoom ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

For the second year in a row, Mary-Kate and Ashley took home the award for Accessory Designer of the Year for The Row, their collection of ready-to-wear, handbags, eyewear, and footwear.

They join a category of critically-acclaimed nominees: Jennifer Fisher for Jennifer Fisher Jewelry, Virgil Abloh for Off-White, Tabitha Simmons and Telfar Clemens for Telfar. They took home the award in 2018 and 2014.

The famous twins were also nominated for the CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year award for The Row in 2018. Although Raf Simons won for Calvin Klein, Mary-Kate and Ashley (who also head-up luxury label Elizabeth and James) took home the award for The Row in 2012 and 2015. Back in 2009, they became the youngest designers to ever be inducted into the association.

The notoriously private stars made a rare red carpet appearance back in April at the Youth America Grand Prix’s 20th Anniversary Gala in New York City. In true Olsen twin fashion, both opted for baggy black looks and soft boho waves.

Image zoom The Olsens at the Youth America Grand Prix's 20th Anniversary Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Mary-Kate looked cool in an ankle-length, button-down, coat with a slight bell sleeve, and paired the look with a matching black, snake-skin purse. She added a pair of pointy-toed red heels and a gold anklet for a pop of color. Meanwhile, Ashley rocked a long blazer with matching dress pants. She accessorized the look with a long, gold, beaded necklace and a black clutch.