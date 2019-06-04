The Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 CFDA Awards

The fashion industry's top tastemakers bring their sartorial best to the Brooklyn Museum red carpet in support of the exceptional contributions by their favorite designers at the annual event presented by the Council of Fashion Designers of America

Brittany Talarico
June 03, 2019 08:51 PM
<p>shows she&#8217;s worthy of the CFDA Fashin Icon award (as well as the title of Best Abs) in a custom, fire-engine red Ralph Lauren design featuring a glittering crop top and matching skirt with a statement train.</p>
Jennifer Lopez

shows she’s worthy of the CFDA Fashin Icon award (as well as the title of Best Abs) in a custom, fire-engine red Ralph Lauren design featuring a glittering crop top and matching skirt with a statement train.

<p>the designer is joined by his muse who wears a plunging, black sequin dress with feather embellishments, plus</p>
Michael Kors and Bella Hadid

the designer is joined by his muse who wears a plunging, black sequin dress with feather embellishments, plus

<p>wears a strapless Jason Wu slip dress wtih ruffle detailing, box clutch and nude ankle-strap sandals.</p>
Diane Kruger

wears a strapless Jason Wu slip dress wtih ruffle detailing, box clutch and nude ankle-strap sandals.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<p>in a royal purple Christian Siriano design accented with feathers, plus rainbow stripe pumps.</p>
Winnie Harlow

in a royal purple Christian Siriano design accented with feathers, plus rainbow stripe pumps.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
<p>attends her first CFDAs in a black, party-ready Angelys Balek minidress covered in glittering paillettes and matching ankle-strap heels.</p>
Bebe Rexha

attends her first CFDAs in a black, party-ready Angelys Balek minidress covered in glittering paillettes and matching ankle-strap heels.

Anglea Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)
<p>wears a custom Christian Siriano look which makes her feel like she&#8217;s &#8220;in a Hitchock film&#8221; and &#8220;uber glamorous.&#8221; &#8220;I never wore anything quite like this,&#8221; she shared on the carpet.</p>
Ashley Graham

wears a custom Christian Siriano look which makes her feel like she’s “in a Hitchock film” and “uber glamorous.” “I never wore anything quite like this,” she shared on the carpet.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
<p>feels &#8220;beautiful&#8221; in this caped red Brandon Maxwell gown made &#8220;specially&#8221; for her by the nominated womenswear designer, styled with a matching red lip and statement earrings.</p>
Lily Aldridge

feels “beautiful” in this caped red Brandon Maxwell gown made “specially” for her by the nominated womenswear designer, styled with a matching red lip and statement earrings.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
<p>stay true to their signature styles in head-to-toe black outfits, with MK adding a pop of color via her aqua croc clutch.</p>
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen

stay true to their signature styles in head-to-toe black outfits, with MK adding a pop of color via her aqua croc clutch.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
<p>passes the torch to Tom Ford as she celebrates her last CFDA Awards as acting CFDA Chairwoman wearing a sheer floral embroidered design.</p>
Diane von Furstenberg

passes the torch to Tom Ford as she celebrates her last CFDA Awards as acting CFDA Chairwoman wearing a sheer floral embroidered design.

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
<p>pairs her Hellesy two-piece ensemble with metallic Tabitha Simmons shoes, a red satin bag and a pop of color on her lips.</p>
Emily Ratajkowski

pairs her Hellesy two-piece ensemble with metallic Tabitha Simmons shoes, a red satin bag and a pop of color on her lips.

Barbie/Instagram
<p>wears a red tulle Khaite design featuring black polka-dots, plus a brown belt and matching lip.</p>
Laura Harrier

wears a red tulle Khaite design featuring black polka-dots, plus a brown belt and matching lip.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
<p>debuts bangs on the CFDA pink carpet as she glitters in a beaded, sequin Diane von Furstenberg dress.</p>
Barbara Palvin

debuts bangs on the CFDA pink carpet as she glitters in a beaded, sequin Diane von Furstenberg dress.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
<p>wears a champagne sequin Bob Mackie design and matching satin pumps.</p>
Bernadette Peters

wears a champagne sequin Bob Mackie design and matching satin pumps.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
<p>goes for full on glam in a emerald sequin Angelys Balek mini dress and matching opera gloves, worn with black pumps and statement earrings</p>
Cindy Bruna

goes for full on glam in a emerald sequin Angelys Balek mini dress and matching opera gloves, worn with black pumps and statement earrings

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
<p>wears an off-the-shoulder ribbed sweater dress with a sexy slit, plus hot-pink pumps and a matching lip.</p>
Elsa Hosk

wears an off-the-shoulder ribbed sweater dress with a sexy slit, plus hot-pink pumps and a matching lip.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
<p>wears a white Kobi Halperin outfit featuring bead fringe detailing.</p>
Devon Windsor

wears a white Kobi Halperin outfit featuring bead fringe detailing.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
<p>in a black tulle gown with a corseted bodice an a high-low hemline, plus black pumps</p>
Kat Graham

in a black tulle gown with a corseted bodice an a high-low hemline, plus black pumps

Anglea Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)
<p>in a flirty Nicole Miller mini dress with contrasting floral prints.</p>
Anne V

in a flirty Nicole Miller mini dress with contrasting floral prints.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
