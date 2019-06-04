The Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 CFDA Awards

The fashion industry's top tastemakers bring their sartorial best to the Brooklyn Museum red carpet in support of the exceptional contributions by their favorite designers at the annual event presented by the Council of Fashion Designers of America
shows she’s worthy of the CFDA Fashin Icon award (as well as the title of Best Abs) in a custom, fire-engine red Ralph Lauren design featuring a glittering crop top and matching skirt with a statement train.
Michael Kors and Bella Hadid
the designer is joined by his muse who wears a plunging, black sequin dress with feather embellishments, plus
Diane Kruger
wears a strapless Jason Wu slip dress wtih ruffle detailing, box clutch and nude ankle-strap sandals.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Winnie Harlow
in a royal purple Christian Siriano design accented with feathers, plus rainbow stripe pumps.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Bebe Rexha
attends her first CFDAs in a black, party-ready Angelys Balek minidress covered in glittering paillettes and matching ankle-strap heels.
Anglea Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)
Ashley Graham
wears a custom Christian Siriano look which makes her feel like she’s “in a Hitchock film” and “uber glamorous.” “I never wore anything quite like this,” she shared on the carpet.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
Lily Aldridge
feels “beautiful” in this caped red Brandon Maxwell gown made “specially” for her by the nominated womenswear designer, styled with a matching red lip and statement earrings.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen
stay true to their signature styles in head-to-toe black outfits, with MK adding a pop of color via her aqua croc clutch.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Diane von Furstenberg
passes the torch to Tom Ford as she celebrates her last CFDA Awards as acting CFDA Chairwoman wearing a sheer floral embroidered design.
Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
Emily Ratajkowski
pairs her Hellesy two-piece ensemble with metallic Tabitha Simmons shoes, a red satin bag and a pop of color on her lips.
Barbie/Instagram
Laura Harrier
wears a red tulle Khaite design featuring black polka-dots, plus a brown belt and matching lip.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Barbara Palvin
debuts bangs on the CFDA pink carpet as she glitters in a beaded, sequin Diane von Furstenberg dress.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Bernadette Peters
wears a champagne sequin Bob Mackie design and matching satin pumps.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Cindy Bruna
goes for full on glam in a emerald sequin Angelys Balek mini dress and matching opera gloves, worn with black pumps and statement earrings
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Elsa Hosk
wears an off-the-shoulder ribbed sweater dress with a sexy slit, plus hot-pink pumps and a matching lip.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Devon Windsor
wears a white Kobi Halperin outfit featuring bead fringe detailing.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kat Graham
in a black tulle gown with a corseted bodice an a high-low hemline, plus black pumps
Anglea Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)
Anne V
in a flirty Nicole Miller mini dress with contrasting floral prints.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
1 of
19
Advertisement
1 of 19
Jennifer Lopez
shows she’s worthy of the CFDA Fashin Icon award (as well as the title of Best Abs) in a custom, fire-engine red Ralph Lauren design featuring a glittering crop top and matching skirt with a statement train.
2 of 19
Michael Kors and Bella Hadid
the designer is joined by his muse who wears a plunging, black sequin dress with feather embellishments, plus
3 of 19Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Diane Kruger
wears a strapless Jason Wu slip dress wtih ruffle detailing, box clutch and nude ankle-strap sandals.
4 of 19Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Winnie Harlow
in a royal purple Christian Siriano design accented with feathers, plus rainbow stripe pumps.
5 of 19Anglea Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)
Bebe Rexha
attends her first CFDAs in a black, party-ready Angelys Balek minidress covered in glittering paillettes and matching ankle-strap heels.
6 of 19ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
Ashley Graham
wears a custom Christian Siriano look which makes her feel like she’s “in a Hitchock film” and “uber glamorous.” “I never wore anything quite like this,” she shared on the carpet.
7 of 19Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Lily Aldridge
feels “beautiful” in this caped red Brandon Maxwell gown made “specially” for her by the nominated womenswear designer, styled with a matching red lip and statement earrings.
8 of 19ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen
stay true to their signature styles in head-to-toe black outfits, with MK adding a pop of color via her aqua croc clutch.
9 of 19Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
Diane von Furstenberg
passes the torch to Tom Ford as she celebrates her last CFDA Awards as acting CFDA Chairwoman wearing a sheer floral embroidered design.
10 of 19
Emily Ratajkowski
pairs her Hellesy two-piece ensemble with metallic Tabitha Simmons shoes, a red satin bag and a pop of color on her lips.
11 of 19Barbie/Instagram
12 of 19Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Laura Harrier
wears a red tulle Khaite design featuring black polka-dots, plus a brown belt and matching lip.
13 of 19Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Barbara Palvin
debuts bangs on the CFDA pink carpet as she glitters in a beaded, sequin Diane von Furstenberg dress.
14 of 19Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Bernadette Peters
wears a champagne sequin Bob Mackie design and matching satin pumps.
15 of 19Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Cindy Bruna
goes for full on glam in a emerald sequin Angelys Balek mini dress and matching opera gloves, worn with black pumps and statement earrings
16 of 19ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Elsa Hosk
wears an off-the-shoulder ribbed sweater dress with a sexy slit, plus hot-pink pumps and a matching lip.
17 of 19Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Devon Windsor
wears a white Kobi Halperin outfit featuring bead fringe detailing.
18 of 19Anglea Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)
Kat Graham
in a black tulle gown with a corseted bodice an a high-low hemline, plus black pumps
19 of 19Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Anne V
in a flirty Nicole Miller mini dress with contrasting floral prints.
You May Like
Advertisement
Read More
Stay in the Know
Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story