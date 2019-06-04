See What Barbie - Yes Barbie! - Wore to the CFDA Awards to Accept Her Special Tribute

Barbie looks red carpet ready!

The iconic Mattel doll, who celebrated her 60th anniversary this year, traveled to N.Y.C. to attend the 2019 Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards where she will be honored with Board of Director’s Tribute Award during the ceremony held at the Brooklyn Museum on Monday night.

Before heading inside, Barbie hit the red carpet in true style, wearing a custom look by Diane von Furstenberg. “On my way to the #CFDAAwards! Honored to accept my @CFDA Board of Directors’ Tribute wearing a custom look by @DVF! Not only is @therealdvf the Chairwoman of the @CFDA–her final year–but she is a longtime friend and collaborator!” Barbie wrote on Instagram.

The stylish one shoulder gown featured pink and orange sequin scrolls and a chic tie at the waist. Barbie completed the look with sky high stilettos.

Barbie is the first non human to receive the honor from the CFDA. Past recipients include Michelle Obama, Tom Ford, Janelle Monae and Gloria Steinhem. “Barbie has had such wide influence on American fashion and culture,” said Steven Kolb, President and CEO of the CFDA. “Her story personally resonates with so many CFDA members that the Board of Directors decided to honor her with the special tribute.”

During her N.Y.C. visit, Barbie enjoyed a pre-CFDA Awards stroll around Astor Place in the East Village wearing a chic pink wrap dress, platform sandals and a summery tote and teased the outfit she planned to wear later in the night.

“I’ve arrived in NYC and heading to my final fitting for my @CFDA Awards look. So many major fashion moments happening tomorrow night, stay tuned! 🚕 #CFDAAwards,” she captioned a series of photos shared on Instagram.

Leading up to Barbie’s appearance at the CFDA Awards, the doll’s longtime designer Carol Spencer opened up to PEOPLE about designed thousands of outfits for the doll, many of which are on display in her L.A. home to this day.

“I’ve lost track of how many I have,” Spencer, 86, tells PEOPLE. “But it’s a lot.”

Spencer got much of the inspiration for Barbie’s looks by taking in the world around her. “If I wanted inspiration I could go to Beverly Hills, window shop, walk through the stores, look at what people were wearing,” she explains. “I would even get inspiration from my own closet!”

The 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards are held on June 3 at the Brooklyn Museum in N.Y.C.