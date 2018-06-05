Well Suited! Stars Skipped Dresses in Favor of Power Suits at the CFDA Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Matt Baron/Shutterstock (2); Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Matt Baron/Shutterstock

When the top designers in the fashion industry are joined by A-list actresses and models as their dates for the CFDA Awards, you know it’s going to be an epic night of amazing fashion. But this year we couldn’t help but notice all the designers seemed to be on the same page about one thing — suits are having a major moment. Everyone from Kourtney Kardashian to Diane Lane and Busy Philipps all donned two-piece get-ups. And so many other attendees followed suit (pun intended) that we couldn’t resist rounding up every must-see look.

First up, Kourtney Kardashian who was on-hand to support her sister Kim Kardashian West, who’s receiving the inaugural Influencer award from the CFDA. She chose a sparkly, plunging Christian Siriano black jacket with matching flared trousers for the occasion.

Like Kardashian, Busy Philipps also wore a shimmering plunging pantsuit by Siriano, but in a seafoam green pattern.

Diane Lane wore a custom Gabriela Hearst teal wool suit with camel-colored pumps and navy circular bag — a look that she said made her feel “fabulous.” Amber Heard kept the shiny streak going with her black sequin Michael Kors tuxedo. And Brooke Shields was almost unrecognizable in her black-rimmed glasses and tailored suit and white collared shirt.

And if you thought those were a lot of standout suits, we’re just getting started…

13 Reasons Why actress Katherine Langford went with a black Prabal Gurung jacket featuring a white lapel, red cuffs and tie at the waist.

Actress Amandla Stenberg and model Constance Jablonski both brought a punch of color to the carpet in their bright blue suits. Stenberg went with a ’70s-inspired blue suit with flared sleeves and bell-bottom pants with a colorful patterned shirt underneath, while Jablonski went more modern in a standard suit and plunging neckline.

Whoopi Goldberg walked the carpet with designer Christian Siriano (who she says is “one of the only people to get me into color”), who designed her bright pink belted top and pants. On the carpet she shared her love of wearing Siriano’s inclusive design philosophy, raving, “I love anything that’s fun and interesting. And now fashion is for everybody and I feel like I can partake.”

Finally, Erika Girardi made CFDAs history by becoming the first Real Housewife to attend the awards, wearing a sharp-shouldered suit with ruffled sleeves. And the recognition was not lost on the star. “I am honored to be here tonight. First Housewife to ever be at the CFDAs,” she said on the carpet. “It’s the Super Bowl of fashion. I kinda feel like a fish out of water so thank you for bringing me,” she said to her date for the night, Edie Parker designer Brett Heyman.