She spends $40,000 a month on wardrobe and beauty. She has a three closets in her Beverly Hills mansion, and her shoe selection alone rivals that of a department store. She interned at Vogue for one day. But Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Erika Girardi officially just reached peak fashion status by being the first Housewife to ever attend the CFDA Awards.

She walked the carpet with Edie Parker designer Brett Heyman wearing a “sophisticated” black tuxedo jacket worn with a white shirt underneath featuring billowy long sleeves, plus cigarette pants and lace booties. And naturally, she accessorized with a customized Edie Parker clutch.

“I am an Edie Parker fan long before CFDAs and I just want to make sure that’s clear,” Girardi said on the CFDA live stream. “I am honored to be here tonight. First Housewife to ever be at the CFDAs.”

And despite being a regular in the fashion scene these days, she still felt a little uncomfortable on the carpet. “It’s the Super Bowl of fashion. I kinda feel like a fish out of water so thank you for bringing me,” she told Heyman.

The reality star is known for her love of fashion. She tries out avant grade looks on the show (remember the latex number from last season?) and never travels without bringing her trusted glam squad with her.

She’s also been pals of Moschino’s Jeremy Scott’s for years and regularly sits front row at his shows and deejayed his Coachella celebration this past April.

But to really explain just how fabulous her fashion is, earlier this year on The Wendy Williams Show she revealed that all the hair, makeup and fashions that it takes to be her (and her pop star alter ego, Erika Jayne) costs a mere $40,000 a month!

“That is true. You know, it can get there for sure,” Girardi said.

