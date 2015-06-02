CFDA Awards 2015: Chrissy Teigen's Wardrobe Malfunction, Kanye West's Red Carpet Run-In and More News You Missed

You may have seen how the stars prepped and worked the carpet at the CFDA Awards, but there’s some behind-the-scenes action you probably missed. Chrissy Teigen had a wardrobe malfunction, Kanye West and Fern Mallis (a.k.a NYFW enemies) came head-to-head and Girls star Jemima Kirke went au naturel with her underarm hair. Let’s review.

Courtesy Chrissy Teigen

Some stars showed off their undies on purpose (see Julianna Margulies and Kim Kardasahian West), but Teigen’s dress showed off more skin than she had hoped. The thigh-high slit on her ruffled white gown (which was already pretty revealing) climbed up into panty-flashing territory.

“Wardrobe malfunction of the highest caliber,” Teigen wrote on Instagram. “Let’s just say the slit took it upon itself to rip 5 inches higher. Thank you @stuartweitzman for letting me be your date and for always making my feet happy and legs sexy!!! #CFDAawards (edit: do you guys know what a shadow is? Those are not nipples. I know what my nipples look like. You don’t. Well maybe you do. But those aren’t them.)” Note: We love that the star has a sense of humor about everything.

Kevin Mazur/Wireimage

The next cant-miss moment involves Kanye West. Remember in February when West’s Yeezy Season One fashion show for Adidas received serious backlash? One criticism came from the creator of Fashion Week (and fashion industry mainstay) Fern Mallis who said she was “kind of over” the star. After multiple statements back and forth to each other in the media, we expected an awkward run-in when they met on the red carpet, but it was surprisingly pleasant. The two were seen smiling and chatting (yes, West was smiling). She must have taken up West’s offer to grab drinks at The Spotted Pig afterall, because no hard feelings here!

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty

And finally, while most stars spent hours with their glam squads prepping for the carpet, Kirke decided against grooming one spot in particular, revealing long armpit hair. Maybe she was inspired by another recent red carpet outing: (Miley Cyrus showed off her unshaven pits at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee ceremony in April.)

Which moment surprises you the most? What do you think of Kirke’s underarm hair?

–Colleen Kratofil

