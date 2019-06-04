Jennifer Lopez Bares Her Abs in Ralph Lauren Crop Top as She's Honored with CFDA Fashion Icon Award

All eyes were on Jennifer Lopez when she hit the red carpet at the 2019 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards.

The 49-year-old superstar is being honored with the prestigious CFDA Fashion Icon Award at the star-studded event celebrating the fashion industry’s leading tastemakers.

Lopez dazzled in a custom Ralph Lauren ensemble, featuring a turtleneck crystal embellished crop top which showed off her toned midriff and a dramatic skirt featuring a sporty drawstring waist and statement-making train. She accessorized the look with 3.23-carat Harry Winston diamond link earrings and a 2.44-carat diamond Harry Winston ring. A sparkling red clutch and fiery red platform heels completed the bold look.

“I love fashion,” Lopez said on the carpet. “Growing up in the Bronx loving fashion, to be here tonight amongst all these designers and artists and to be honored for what I love to do anyway, it’s like a dream I am super excited.”

Alex Rodriguez joined his fiancée for her special night, wearing Tom Ford and a Harry Winston watch. He also made sure to gush about her CFDA honor. “I am so thrilled. She deserved all these great awards and she’s finally getting her due,” he said on the CFDA red carpet live stream. “She represents everybody, Brooklyn, the Bronx, everybody.”

Lopez added: “I am wearing Ralph Lauren, fellow Bronx native. It is all about the Bronx tonight!”

Rodriguez posted a sweet photo of the couple as they headed to the CFDA Awards red carpet. “The 🔥 of my 👁 .

There are icons…but there is only one Jennifer Lopez, ladies and gentlemen. #CFDA,” he said.

Lopez joins a cast of fellow trendsetters like Naomi Campbell, Beyoncé Knowles, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Depp and Rihanna, who were previously honored with the CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award.

Although the world views Lopez as one of the most influential stars in fashion, the actress and singer recently told PEOPLE she really doesn’t “think about it that much.”

“I do love fashion, and I do have people come up to me and they say that [I am an icon]. Since I was a little girl I have been involved with fashion. But it’s doing the things that you love and staying true to yourself. I always think that kind of, affecting people and inspiring people, and that’s always been a big lesson to me,” Lopez said. “Just staying kind of true to who I am.”

But for the CFDA, selecting Lopez as their annual recipient of the Fashion Icon Award was a no-brainer.

“Jennifer Lopez’s style is bold, uninhibited, and always memorable,” Steven Kolb, President and CEO of the CFDA, said in a release. “Designers, including many of our CFDA Members, love to dress her for both stage and private moments.”

CFDA Chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg added: “Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power. Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements.”