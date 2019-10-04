These Celeb-Loved Makeup Wipes Just Spiked in Sales by 94,000% on Amazon

Image zoom Getty

Between uncovering the best sports bras deals and the most affordable leggings, Amazon shoppers have an unusual knack for picking out budget-friendly products that you’ll actually use. Case in point: the recent 94,000 percent spike in sales of Cetaphil’s Gentle Skin Cleansing Cloths (3 for $15; amazon.com) on Amazon’s list of Movers and Shakers.

The list covers the recent increase in sales of a specific item and typically tips off savvy shoppers to the latest releases and products likely to reach the bestsellers list. For example, Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories liquid eyeliner rose up the Movers and Shakers beauty list to become a number one bestseller within 24 hours of its drop.

While Cetaphil is definitely *not* new, it’s a beloved brand adored by both celebrities and dermatologists alike for creating high-quality yet affordable products that are safe for even the most sensitive skin. Already a bathroom cabinet staple for Drew Barrymore, Cetaphil’s formulas are fragrance-free and noncomedogenic, so they won’t clog your pores.

Of course, these cleansing wipes are no exception from the brand’s high standards. They’re made with a soap-free formula that gently removes dirt, oil and other impurities without stripping your skin. Plus, there’s only fourteen ingredients in the hypoallergenic wipes, making them a top pick for everyday use.

The pre-moistened cloths are also super soft, so you won’t irritate your skin with friction whether you’re wiping down post-workout or removing a full-face of makeup after a long day. You can also use them on your entire body, in addition to your face, making them a great choice for travelers on the go.

Buy It! Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleansing Cloths, 3 for $15; amazon.com

Already an Amazon best-seller (thanks to that giant spike in sales), they’re also a budget-friendly find. Each pack comes with 25 wipes and are even large enough to cut in half, according to one five-star reviewer.

While shoppers are currently going crazy over these wipes, there’s already plenty of five-star reviews from happy users who are pumped to finally find a cleansing cloth that’s suitable for super sensitive skin.

“I have super sensitive skin and have to be careful with anything I use (from makeup to cleaners to even detergents). The cloths are gentle enough that they aren’t irritating but remove even my most stubborn waterproof makeup. They’re not too moist that they drip when you pull them out of the package but they have enough moisture to be refreshing.”

Other reviewers mentioned the wipes worked well for other skin types, including combination and oily, acne-prone skin. “I’ve struggled with oily, acne prone skin for over 10 years. Needless to say, I have tried many different products with little to no luck. I’ve been using these for a couple months and the improvement in my skin is amazing. I have much fewer acne areas and my face feels clean and hydrated long after I use them. They don’t sting, burn, or leave my face with that feeling that harsh chemicals are all over it.”

Now that everyone’s buying a pack, be sure to snag a set of your own Cetaphil cleansing cloths on Amazon and see what the hype is all about.