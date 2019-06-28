This Natural Beauty Brand Is Having a Massive Sale for Amazon Prime Day — And We Got the Scoop

Image zoom

If you’ve got sensitive skin or you’re ready to embrace a new, all-natural makeup and skincare routine, this huge beauty sale will help you save on everything you need.

As part of Amazon’s fifth annual Prime Day on July 15 and 16, you can score an impressive 40 percent off C’est Moi’s entire collection of clean skincare, makeup, and body products on Amazon. Everything from the eco-friendly natural beauty brand — including its best-selling, biodegradable facial wipes, hypoallergenic makeup palettes, and gentle mineral sunscreen — will be discounted.

The massive sale will help you save tons on C’est Moi’s already affordable range of products, making now the perfect time to restock your beauty bag with items that are good for your body and the earth. Everything from the line is formulated with organic ingredients, all sans toxic parabens, sulfates, dyes, or talc, so you can feel great about slathering it all over your skin on the reg. Plus, it’s all dermatologist approved, making it a great choice for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin.

Check out some of the most popular C’est Moi products below, or head to the C’est Moi Amazon storefront to shop the entire assortment when the sale launches on Monday, July 15.

C’est Moi Gentle Makeup Remover Cleansing Wipes

Made with organic aloe, green tea, and glycerin, these gentle, biodegradable wipes are designed to remove layers of makeup, dirt, and oil — with irritating your skin. Keep a pack in your bathroom, your gym bag, and your travel bag, so you can easily remove your makeup wherever you go.

Buy It! C’est Moi Gentle Makeup Remover Cleansing Wipes, $9.99; amazon.com

C’est Moi Luminary Lip Crayons

Coat your lips in color with these moisturizing crayons that feel as good as they look. Choose from bold hues like “vivid” or “courage,” or something soft and pretty like “fresh” or “true.”

Buy It! C’est Moi Luminary Lip Crayons, $9.99; amazon.com

C’est Moi Envision Eyeshadow Palette

If you tend to wear eyeshadow every day, you should probably consider investing in a product that’s made without heavy chemicals, like this versatile palette that features everything you need to create neutral looks as well as more fun and dramatic combinations.

Buy It! C’est Moi Envision Eyeshadow Palette, $16.99; amazon.com

C’est Moi Aspiring Cheek Blush Palette

This mineral cheek palette features three easy-to-blend colors that will give you that soft, natural-looking glow with just a few swipes.

Buy It! C’est Moi Aspiring Cheek Blush Palette, $15.98; amazon.com

C’est Moi Gentle Mineral Sunscreen Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Shoppers love this lightweight, fragrance-free mineral sunscreen for both everyday use (you can wear it under your makeup) or the occasional beach trip.

Buy It! C’est Moi Gentle Mineral Sunscreen Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $14.99; amazon.com

C’est Moi Vanilla Vibes Cleansing Body Wash

Swap out your go-to body wash for this gentler, moisturizing soap that’s formulated with organic ingredients (aloe, avocado oil, and cucumber extract) that will get you clean without exposing your body to harsh chemicals.

Buy It! C’est Moi Vanilla Vibes Cleansing Body Wash, $13.99; amazon.com