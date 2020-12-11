Amazon Shoppers Say This $29 Hoodie Feels Like ‘Wearing a Fuzzy Blanket’
Treat yourself this holiday season
If you’re having a hard time coming up with holiday gift ideas or putting together your own wish list, you can’t go wrong with something that’s warm and comfy. And it doesn’t get much cozier than the Century Star Fuzzy Hoodie from Amazon, which can be yours for just $29.
As many of us continue to spend more time at home amid the pandemic, it’s hard to justify wearing anything but stretchy pants and sweatshirts. That’s why this wildly soft hoodie, which comes in six different colors, makes an ideal gift for anyone in your circle or the perfect treat for yourself. It’s made from a cotton and spandex blend and features a quarter-zip collar with two drawstrings, two side pockets, and an elastic waistband.
While this fuzzy sweatshirt will certainly pair well with your comfiest sweatpants or leggings, you can also wear it with jeans and booties for any socially distant gatherings you plan to attend this winter. The hoodie will keep you toasty warm and comfortable even in freezing temperatures.
“Feels like wearing a soft, cozy blanket,” one reviewer wrote. “The material is so snuggly against the skin. The first thing I want to do after a long day at work is to change into this sweatshirt. Love the pockets. Thick, yet lightweight material. After receiving the first one, I ordered the remaining colors.”
Another shopper added: “The fit and look of this hoodie is exactly what I wanted. As warm and cozy as I expected. Been wearing it for seven straight days ever since I opened it. I’ve washed it four times since then too, and it’s holding up well to all of this. It’s like wearing a fuzzy blanket, I love it, and it’s probably the only thing I’m going to wear all fall long.”
We have to warn you — once you add this hoodie to your wardrobe, you may find yourself ditching the rest of the clothes in your closet. Shop the Century Star Fuzzy Hoodie at Amazon now before the holidays officially kick into full gear.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.
- Amazon Shoppers Say This $29 Hoodie Feels Like ‘Wearing a Fuzzy Blanket’
- Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Adele All Love This Ultra-Comfy Face Mask
- Madewell Just Dropped a Holiday Gift Guide, and Nearly Everything Is Up to 50% Off
- The Mini Version of Julia Roberts’ Sold-Out BaubleBar Ring Is on Sale — but It’s Bound to Disappear Soon