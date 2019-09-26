Watch Céline Dion Wipe Off All Her Makeup in Music Video for New Single 'Imperfections'

As Céline Dion belts out the powerful lyrics “I’ve got my own imperfections” in the music video for her new single, “Imperfections,” the Grammy Award-winning artist makes a bold statement about loving yourself by wiping away her makeup onscreen.

Dion, 51, stars the music video wearing a full face of makeup, complete with smoky eye shadow, winged eye liner and lipstick, as she recreates a glamorous, high fashion photo shoot. But halfway through the video, Dion looks at herself in the mirror while sitting in a glam room and in a moving moment, removes all of her makeup with a cleansing wipe.

As the music video comes to a close, the singer finishes wiping her face clear of any cosmetics and looks directly into the camera to show off her barefaced complexion.

The lyrics of Dion’s new single mirror the message she’s evoking throughout scenes in the music video.

She sings: “I got my own imperfections / I got my own set of scars to hide / I got my own imperfections / I can’t hold your heart when I’m fixing mine.”

Dion, who was named the new face of L’Oréal Paris in April, opened up to PEOPLE about dealing with harsh body shamers in the age of the internet.

“People say, ‘She’s a lot thinner’ but I’m working hard. I like to move and [weight loss] comes with it,” the star said, explaining her ballet practice “I do this four times a week.”

She added: “Dancing has been in my DNA all of my life.”

Ahead of her “Courage” world tour, which kicked off in Quebec City earlier this month, Dion debuted three new songs from her anticipated twelfth English-language studio album, Courage. The songs included the title track “Courage,” “Lying Down” (which she previously teased during a Carpool Karaoke segment with James Corden) and the lead single “Imperfections.”

During the Facebook Live event in April, Dion spoke out about her decision to set out on tour.

“It’s time for a change; time to hit the road,” she said. “So many people came to us, but now we really think it’s time for us to go and see them. So I am extremely excited to do the world tour.”