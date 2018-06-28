Céline Dion Debuts Bangs in Tokyo: See Her Chic New Look!

She’s starting with a Bang!

Céline Dion may have a jam-packed schedule while taking her Las Vegas Céline Dion Live show on a tour around the world, but that isn’t stopping her from experimenting with new hairstyles on the road.

The singer, 50, debuted a new look between shows in Tokyo this week, which included long blonde waves and a fresh set of choppy blonde bangs — a major change from her usual center-parted lob. Dion debuted the look in a photo on Instagram, as she stood in the mirror wearing a bright-colored dress and sunglasses.

“Tonight is the night! Tokyo, are you ready?” she captioned the post.

RELATED: The Celebrity Hair Changes You Need to See

Dion paired her new ‘do with a JW Anderson dress, a Hermès bag, a Gucci scarf, Saint Laurent shoes and Dior sunglasses. And while the bangs looked real, it seemed that they were temporary. She hit the stage the following day with her original hairstyle, no fringe included.

RELATED VIDEO: How to Highlight Dark Hair

“Thank you Tokyo for the warm welcome and for being an amazing audience at our first show,” she captioned a shot of herself performing on stage.

Dion will be traveling around Asia and then to Australia, where she’ll be performing until August 14th.