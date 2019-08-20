Céline Dion Says She Doesn't Want to Be Called the New Queen of Fashion: 'I'm the Boss'

Céline Dion isn’t afraid to experiment with her fashion choices through avant-garde street style moments, so it comes as no surprise that she’s always finding new ways to push the boundaries with fashion editorials too.

The 51-year-old singer stars in an edgy new spread with two special covers for CR Fashion Book‘s coveted September issue in a series of digitally distorted images shot throughout Paris by Valentin Herfray.

“I honestly love photo shoots, and I love everything about art and making photo shoots,” Dion tells the magazine about modeling. “It was interesting to see myself in this distorted fish-eye [effect], where your head is bigger than your body or your body’s bigger than your head. One foot is a size twelve and the other is a size four. It’s very artistic.”

This experiential shoot is a first for Dion and something she could never have envisioned doing before her recent style transformation began.

“I mean, five years ago I would never let [a photographer] near up past my kneecap, you know? Who would go under my tutu? Nobody. I mean, nobody. My husband, that was it. But I was just like, ‘Alright, here we go!'”

Dion relied on fashion to help heal after the death of her husband and longtime manager René Angélil in 2016. And while she’s been praised for her fearless approach to style ever since, she says she doesn’t consider herself the “new queen of fashion.”

“I never really like to see myself as the queen. I’m not playing queen, I don’t want to be the queen. I’m the boss,” she clarifies. “That’s different. I’m the mother, I’m the boss, I’m in charge of my decisions with my team. I try to make the best of myself, to accomplish something, to always put the bar as high as I can.”

What she does like to do with fashion is use it as a form of expression, saying she seeks clothes that make her “feel sexy, approachable, fierce, edgy, glamorous, fun.”

“I’m crazy about clothes,” she added. “They help me to express myself, as if borrowing characters to help me perform… They’re like songs. I don’t do ballads all the time; I have up-tempo songs as well. So I don’t want to wear gowns on stage all the time. Sometimes I want to be a little bit more edgy.”

That same idea extends to her life off-stage as well. When asked what she’d be found wearing on a lazy Sunday, she admits she loves lounging in pajamas, but occasionally gives herself a “date night.”

“A lot of times, I will wear my PJs all day. I’m with my kids, and it will be breakfast all day. I would just rest and be in my pajamas. But sometimes I would wear my nicest gowns, like I would wear on a date. Or put my hair in a chignon, put on my beautiful jewelry, and just take a bath in the bathtub, and feel like I’m Liberace.”

In addition to her side gig as a high-fashion model, she’s currently gearing up for her global tour on September 18 for her new album, Courage, and says she isn’t ruling out starting her own fashion empire one day.

“The best is yet to come for me, so I wouldn’t say no to anything right now,” she says. “There are so many projects, so many people are coming to me, which is very exciting.”

The September issue of CR Fashion Book hits newsstands on September 5.