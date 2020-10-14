Céline Dion Shares Rare Pared-Down Look in Glowing Barefaced Photo

The singer stripped down from her usual glam hair and makeup

Céline Dion is keeping things au naturel.

The fashion-obsessed and always glamorous singer, 52, recently switched things up by showing off her low-key style and radiant makeup-free complexion in a photo shared on Canadian Thanksgiving.

In the pic, Dion poses outside in a field with her hair pulled back into a bun while she confidently smiles in her barefaced, natural skin.

"In challenging times it’s even more important to reflect on everything that we are thankful for. I hope you find moments of peace, happiness, and love, today and every day," the star captioned the post, adding the hashtag #HappyThanksgivingCanada.

Fans loved seeing Dion's pared-down look. "You look so pretty 'au naturel,'" one person wrote in the comments. Another fan said, "Oh my gosh, you are soooooo beautiful! 😍 😍 ."

Earlier this month, the star also gave fans a glimpse at her natural curly hair texture in a behind-the-scenes video from a studio session for her song, "The Chase." In the clip, Dion's bouncy coils effortlessly flow down past her shoulders and fans couldn't get enough of the look.

"Ohhh please bring this Hairstyle to Courage World Tour Celine! You look great and cute with that style! 😍✨ Love the song too!! 😘😘," one fan wrote in the comments on Instagram.

Someone else added, "Love the curly hair 💕."

When PEOPLE caught up with Dion last year, she admitted she may look a little slimmer, but that is part of a positive change she’s made in her life.

“Dancing has been in my DNA all of my life,” said Dion, who once dreamed of becoming a ballerina and has recently taken up ballet dance with the help of very close pal Pepe Muñoz. “It’s a dream. And so hard!”