Céline Dion’s style evolution just keeps getting better.

The singer, 51, teamed up with Instagram Shopping for a holiday-themed rendition of her iconic “It’s All Coming Back to Me” music video, in which she models the coolest party looks of the season from 18 brands that are shoppable on the app right now — a visual gift guide, if you will.

The clip opens with Dion, wearing a silky pink robe by Natori and sporting an asymmetrical blunt bob, scrolling through Instagram in a castle fit for a princess (or an icon, in this case).

As the familiar melody of “It’s All Coming Back to Me” comes in, Dion scrolls through Instagram and “likes” an article about the hottest ’90s and ’00s trends of the season.

Then, she magically starts living out a fashion fairytale, surrounded by lavish sculptures and dancing in the coolest holiday party looks of 2019, including Retrosuperfuture oversize orange sunglasses, python-print leggings by Adam Sellman Sport and a Good American jumpsuit.

“Honey, over the top music videos never went out of style 😉. Had so much fun working with my friends at @Instagram to bring ‘90s style back for the holidays. Shop with your ❤️ on Instagram. – Celine xx… #InstagramPartner,” the star captioned the clip on her feed.

Dion teased the partnership on Instagram last week by posting a clip from the original “It’s All Coming Back to Me” video, which was also filmed in a dramatic castle (because no other setting would do a powerful ballad like this one justice).

“#TBT Some things never go out of style. It’s all coming back, including a little update on this throwback video. Can’t wait,” she wrote.

Instagram launched it’s shopping feature, which directs users to a product description page when they tap on a product tag in a post or on Instagram Stories, last year.

According to the company, “Instagram Shopping gives your business an immersive storefront for people to explore your best products.”

“With Instagram Shopping, you can share featured products through your organic posts and Stories, or have people discover your products in Search & Explore,” the social media platform states.