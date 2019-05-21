Céline Dion Reveals She Has 10,000 Pairs of Shoes Which She Has to Store in a Las Vegas Warehouse

Céline Dion appeared on Monday’s episode of Carpool Karaoke and, as you can imagine, there were several memorable moments — one came when the pop music icon revealed she owns over 10,000 pairs of shoes. Yes, 10,000.

“Now, let’s talk about shoes,” Corden said, after belting out a few of Dion’s biggest hits, including “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” “I Drove All Night” and “Because You Loved Me”.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 40-year-old talk show host added, “Shoes are a very important part of your life. How many shoes do you think you own?”

Dion, 51, (who underwent a fashion transformation when she teamed up “image architect” Law Roach a few years ago) shrugged her shoulders and responded all-too-casually, “3,000, 5,000, I don’t know.”

Dion made fashion waves at the 2019 Met Gala in custom Versace. Neilson Barnard/Getty

RELATED: Céline Dion Announces New Album and First Tour in Over a Decade: ‘Time to Hit the Road’

But Corden was quick to call her out, saying that he’s heard the exact number is actually closer to 10,000. And the songstress didn’t deny it, “Maybe. I didn’t want to say it.”

Next, The Late Late Show host asked about the logistics of accumulating such a massive collection. For one, where in the world could she possibly store 10,000 pairs of shoes?

“I have a place in Las Vegas where um … let’s call it a warehouse,” Dion said. “In my house in Florida, I had a system. It was computerized. I would press and doors open.”

Dion, who will soon release her album Courage and embark on a 50-city North American tour, insisted she’s not emotionally attached to any of the 10,000 shoes, but put up a fight when Corden rolled down his car window and offered a few fabulous pairs to strangers on the street.

Celine Dion and James Corden on Carpool Karaoke The Late Late Show with James Corden

RELATED: Celine Dion Says She ‘Feels Stronger Than Ever’ 3 Years After Losing Husband Rene Angelil

“I need alcohol,” she joked, after parting with a beloved pair of white booties.

In 2017, Dion told PEOPLE that experimenting with bold looks (including designs from Zuhair Murad, Atelier Versace, Balmain, Dior and Alexander McQueen) helped her cope with the loss of her husband and longtime manager, René Angélil in 2016.

“It’s amazing how a little bit of fantasy can alter our moods,” Dion, who’s the newest face of L’Oreal Paris, told PEOPLE at the time. “I’ve always loved fashion, from as far back as I can remember. But as everyone knows, I’ve gone through some extremely difficult times in recent years, and I suppose that I’m spreading my wings a little bit more these days and doing so with the help of beautiful clothing and accessories.”