Céline Dion released her first new song in 13 months in the most “Céline” way possible — with a fun music video starring Deadpool‘s Wade Wilson doing an interpretive dance around her. (Her new hit, “Ashes,” is the lead single from the Deadpool 2 soundtrack.) But the real show-stopping moment wasn’t even Deadpool‘s moves, it was her outfit styled by Law Roach and the singer’s glowing beauty look created by celebrity makeup artist Scott Barnes.

In true Dion fashion, she wore a standout floor-sweeping design by Christian Siriano that featured a dramatic cape and inspired makeup artist Scott Barnes to go all-out-glam with Dion’s beauty look.

“Well, the inspiration really came from Law [Roach] her stylist. He gave some options of dresses, and this is the one that really stood out — the color is so beautiful against her skin,” Barnes tells PeopleStyle exclusively. “And I just went from there.”

The result was a gorgeous golden glow and a bold eye look. Barnes used a liquid metal gold Pat McGrath product for Dion’s gold glittery lids and used Bella by Scott Barnes on her lashes — which he calls the hero product of the entire makeup moment.

“It’s always creatively exciting collaborating with Celine Dion,” he says about working with the icon. “She’s always very creatively involved, and I come in and make her vision work.”

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds revealed after the video was released that he wasn’t really dancing in the superhero costume.

“Ever wonder, ‘How does Ryan Reynolds dance so beautifully? Did he have 8 bones surgically removed from his body in order to move as if a graceful swan had sex with Fred Astaire?’ The answer may surprise you,” he wrote on Instagram. “Yes. I did have 8 bones removed from my body. But the dancing was all @yanismarshall.”

He praised Marshall’s moves saying, “This man is not just a dancer… he’s an elite athlete, hero, and all-around hilarious person.”

Dion also took to social media when the video debuted too. “Over the years I’ve received incredible songs and I’ve been involved in fun projects. Ashes is one of those songs and @deadpoolmovie is off-the-charts! Take the most insane ride of your life when it opens on 5/18! You’ll be laughing your ‘ashes’ off!” the wrote on Twitter.

Reynolds also shared the video writing, “Showtime, Mama.”