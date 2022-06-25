Meghan Markle, Julianne Hough, and More Celebs Are Making a Case for Relaxed, Casual Denim Shorts
Denim shorts rank very high on the list of quintessential summer wardrobe staples. It's because, like jeans, the versatile bottoms go with quite literally anything. But one of the biggest qualms with jean shorts is that they manage to ride up your rear, and sometimes, they're just, well, too short for comfort. However, celebrities may be convincing us to add something a little more relaxed to our rotation.
It all started when Meghan Markle wore a pair of loose-fitting shorts earlier this week while watching Prince Harry play a polo game in California. She tucked a light blue denim button-down shirt into a pair of darker jean shorts with sandals. Our first thought was, wow, she nailed the denim on denim look. Our second was that she looked incredibly comfortable in her roomy shorts.
Shop Comfortable Denim Shorts Inspired by Celebrities:
- Luvamia Casual Ripped Denim Shorts, $18.99–$29.99; amazon.com
- Plaid & Plain High-Waisted Denim Shorts, $19.99–$26.99; amazon.com
- Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-On Casual Elastic Waist Short, $24.52; amazon.com
- Wit & Wisdom 'Ab'Solution Denim Shorts, $58; nordstrom.com
- Everlane The A-Line Denim Short, $68; everlane.com
- Madewell The Dadjean Short in Hermann Wash, $92; madewell.com
- Agolde Parker Long Organic Cotton Denim Shorts, $128; nordstrom.com
Sure, you've probably got a couple of distressed or cutoff shorts you break out every year, but a pair like Meghan's are a lot less restrictive on the legs and offer a bit more airflow, which is ideal for hot summer days. Upon further investigation, we discovered the duchess isn't the only one choosing this style.
Ashley Benson was recently photographed in looser, light wash jean shorts that she styled with a graphic tee and chunky boots. Julianne Hough was also spotted in a similar pair, but she dressed hers up with a balloon-sleeve, cropped button-down shirt, designer bag, and Dad sneakers.
They say three is a trend, right? Given the shorts' practicality and the fact that they tend to be way more comfortable, we have a feeling plenty more A-listers will be switching to relaxed jean shorts soon enough. If you want to get this breezy look for summer, we've rounded up a few similar jean shorts, like this $27 pair with over 3,800 five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers.
There are also these Everlane shorts that have a flattering A-line silhouette for under $70 and this vintage-y denim pair that have a broken-in feel. For an extra comfy option, we suggest these high-waisted jean shorts from Levi's that have an elastic waistband.
Scroll down to shop for comfortable denim shorts inspired by celebrities!
Buy It! Luvamia Casual Ripped Denim Shorts, $18.99–$29.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Plaid & Plain High-Waisted Denim Shorts, $19.99–$26.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-On Casual Elastic Waist Short, $24.52; amazon.com
Buy It! Wit & Wisdom 'Ab'Solution Denim Shorts, $58; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Everlane The A-Line Denim Short, $68; everlane.com
Buy It! Madewell The Dadjean Short in Hermann Wash, $92; madewell.com
Buy It! Agolde Parker Long Organic Cotton Denim Shorts, $128; nordstrom.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Amazon Launched an Early Prime Day Deal on These 'Luxurious' Cooling Sheets Just in Time for Summer
- Shoppers Are Calling This Snail Mucin Serum with 11,000+ Five-Star Ratings Their 'Secret to Smooth Skin'
- This Hydrating Hair Cream Works Wonders on All Textures and Simplifies Summer Styling
- Amazon Prime Day Hasn't Even Started, but We Found 40 Incredible Deals for Pets — Up to 66% Off