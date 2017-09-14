Throwback Thursday: Surprising Celebs Who Lived in Juicy Couture

Paris Hilton just posed in a Juicy shorts suit, proving that for some stars, the love for the velour tracksuit never died. For the rest of us, though, it might take a minute to mentally prepare for its comeback. See who loved to rock the look back in the '00s - and who's due to bring it back in 2017

By Alex Apatoff
September 14, 2017 03:57 PM

1 of 14

JENNIFER LOPEZ, 2002

Credit: Scott Gries/Getty

Her love didn't cost a thing, but her short-sleeve Juicy tracksuit ran about $70 at the time. (No word on what she paid for the styling advice that encouraged her to roll one pant leg up.)

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

KIM KARDASHIAN, 2007

Credit: Splash News Online

Kim may be all about sheer leggings and Cher hair these days, but she still has a soft spot for the Juicy tracksuit she helped popularize: "I still have all of mine, I can't let them go LOL!" she wrote on her app.

3 of 14

MARIAH CAREY, 2006

Credit: Jun Sato/WireImage

Leave it to Mariah Carey to wear her tailored, cropped version with heels and diamonds.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 14

BRITNEY SPEARS, 2005

Credit: Splash News Online

How much did Brit love this look in the early aughts? Enough to get custom hoodies made for her bridesmaids to wear at her wedding to Kevin Federline.

Advertisement

5 of 14

JESSICA ALBA, 2006

Credit: Splash News Online

It was clear she'd be a style setter early on when she was bold enough to mix her Juicy Couture colors.

6 of 14

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES, 2002

Credit: Splash News Online

The star looks as comfortable in a red carpet ballgown as she does in bubblegum-pink Juicy sweats.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 14

NICKI MINAJ, 2014

Credit: Hugh Dillon/WENN

This was probably also the last time we saw Nicki in flats.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 14

DAKOTA FANNING, 2004

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Juicy sweatpants tucked into Uggs? Dakota models the teenage uniform circa '04.

Advertisement

9 of 14

EVA LONGORIA, 2009 

Credit: Splash News Online

She now channels her love of traveling in comfort into her low-key, heavy on the graphic tees clothing line.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 14

KELLY ROWLAND, 2003

Credit: Splash News Online

Kelly also earns high marks for accessorizing her ruby sweats with a coordinating scarf.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 14

LINDSAY LOHAN, 2002

Credit: L. Cohen/WireImage

Who better to make Juicy separates a red carpet staple?

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 14

VANESSA HUDGENS, 2007

Credit: Pacific Coast News

We know it's hard to believe, but it's been 10 years since this photo was taken.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 14

KYLIE JENNER, 2017

Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Her big sister Kim made the OG Juicys famous, but Kylie's in a whole other stratosphere these days, wearing a collaboration pair from Vetements that retails for a cool $2K.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 14

PARIS HILTON, 2017

Credit: Albert Urso/Getty

For Paris, the Juicy tracksuit never stopped having its moment.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alex Apatoff