Throwback Thursday: Surprising Celebs Who Lived in Juicy Couture
Paris Hilton just posed in a Juicy shorts suit, proving that for some stars, the love for the velour tracksuit never died. For the rest of us, though, it might take a minute to mentally prepare for its comeback. See who loved to rock the look back in the '00s - and who's due to bring it back in 2017
JENNIFER LOPEZ, 2002
Her love didn't cost a thing, but her short-sleeve Juicy tracksuit ran about $70 at the time. (No word on what she paid for the styling advice that encouraged her to roll one pant leg up.)
KIM KARDASHIAN, 2007
Kim may be all about sheer leggings and Cher hair these days, but she still has a soft spot for the Juicy tracksuit she helped popularize: "I still have all of mine, I can't let them go LOL!" she wrote on her app.
MARIAH CAREY, 2006
Leave it to Mariah Carey to wear her tailored, cropped version with heels and diamonds.
BRITNEY SPEARS, 2005
How much did Brit love this look in the early aughts? Enough to get custom hoodies made for her bridesmaids to wear at her wedding to Kevin Federline.
JESSICA ALBA, 2006
It was clear she'd be a style setter early on when she was bold enough to mix her Juicy Couture colors.
CATHERINE ZETA-JONES, 2002
The star looks as comfortable in a red carpet ballgown as she does in bubblegum-pink Juicy sweats.
NICKI MINAJ, 2014
This was probably also the last time we saw Nicki in flats.
DAKOTA FANNING, 2004
Juicy sweatpants tucked into Uggs? Dakota models the teenage uniform circa '04.
EVA LONGORIA, 2009
She now channels her love of traveling in comfort into her low-key, heavy on the graphic tees clothing line.
KELLY ROWLAND, 2003
Kelly also earns high marks for accessorizing her ruby sweats with a coordinating scarf.
LINDSAY LOHAN, 2002
Who better to make Juicy separates a red carpet staple?
VANESSA HUDGENS, 2007
We know it's hard to believe, but it's been 10 years since this photo was taken.
KYLIE JENNER, 2017
Her big sister Kim made the OG Juicys famous, but Kylie's in a whole other stratosphere these days, wearing a collaboration pair from Vetements that retails for a cool $2K.