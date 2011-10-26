Celebs Bike It Out

From Gwyneth Paltrow to Katy Perry, see Hollywood’s fittest figures getting trim on two wheels
By Christie Larusso
Updated October 26, 2011 07:00 PM

1 of 7

GWYNETH PALTROW

Credit: Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic

If anyone knows how to squeeze in a workout, it’s the , who spins her wheels in New York City’s Central Park while filming Thanks for Sharing.

2 of 7

VANESSA HUDGENS

Credit: Fame

Following a dramatic makeunder for the upcoming film Gimme Shelter, the is back on the path to her gorgeous self in Studio City, Calif.

3 of 7

ASHLEY TISDALE

Credit: VIMO/Ramey

Meanwhile, gears up for a coordinated cruise around L.A. – check out those sparkling loafers! – on her pretty pink ride.

4 of 7

RUSSELL BRAND & KATY PERRY

Credit: KRIEGER/Bauer-Griffin

Forget a sunset stroll on the beach! The Hollywood husband and get their hearts racing with some wheel fun in the Big Apple one day before their Oct. 23 first wedding anniversary.

5 of 7

KATE BECKINSALE

Credit: Ramey

Looking lean on her green machine, gets glowing with a daytime ride through L.A.

6 of 7

NAOMI WATTS & LIEV SCHREIBER

Credit: Said Elatab/Splash News

Babies on board! Staying active is a family affair for the Manhattan-based couple, who take to the city streets with sons Sasha, 4, and Kai, 2, safely strapped in back of their two-wheelers.

7 of 7

SHIA LABEOUF

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

The Transformers sure knows how to put the pedal to the metal, leaving his recent troubles in the dust in Vancouver.

