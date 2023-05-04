Celebrity Event Planner Bryan Rafanelli Shares His Top Tips for Men's Wedding Style (Exclusive)

The expert event planner dishes out advice for grooms looking to elevate their wedding day style

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE.

and Emily Strohm
Published on May 4, 2023
Bryan Raffanelli
Photo: Corbin Gurkin Photography

Bryan Rafanelli is sharing his expert style advice to keep grooms looking their best!

The celebrity wedding planner, who designed Chelsea Clinton's wedding, as well as Allison Williams' nuptials, many of President Obama's White House State Dinners and events, as well as the White House holiday décor in 2015 and 2016 dished out five of his favorite tips to consider before your big day.

Behold, the Birth of "Cocktail Formal"

Weddings are getting "cocktaily" with grooms wearing open collared freshly pressed shirts paired with a tailored suit — now you can be both fancy and comfy with the relaxed look of cocktail casual.

Go Custom

Consider unique suit liners or a custom-made three-piece suit with a unique patterned or colored vest on the back. They make for great surprise and fun photo moments.

Think Vintage

Everyone knows I adore watches. What better way to mark the special day than by accessorizing with your father's watch or your grandfather's watch. If it doesn't have a special inscription already, add one. You are creating another cherished heirloom for generations to come. And if you don't have a vintage watch available, this is a great time to invest in the watch of your dreams (mine is the Omega Seamaster diving watch James Bond wore in Casino Royale).

Say Yes to Jewelry

I am obsessed with the arrival of a brooch aka the BROoch in the menswear scene. Instead of a boutonniere, consider adding a more permanent accessory with a brooch. It's whimsical and elegant at the same time, and you can customize your choice to a special interest you may have — a representative of your loyal pooch or a favorite hobby. Go for it!

Face Forward

To facial hair or not? I am often asked this question by our grooms. My simple answer: If you wear facial hair in your everyday life, then it's a definite yes. If you are trying to create a new "look" for your wedding day, this is NOT the place to do it! Make sure you test drive your barber. Precision and attention to detail are key.

Rafanelli is the founder and chief creative officer of Rafanelli Events, which according to its website, has produced more than 2,000 events with 15-15,000 attendees in 50 cities and nine countries. Since its creation, the event planning company has acquired multiple high-profile projects.

