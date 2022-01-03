Sizzling Celebrity Swimsuit Photos of 2022

Stars are kicking off the new year by sharing snaps of their sexy swimsuit style

By Colleen Kratofil Updated January 06, 2022 04:20 PM

Kim Kardashian

Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

For her first swimsuit selfie of 2022, Kim sunbathed in a brown string bikini and retro rectangular sunglasses.

Halle Berry

Credit: Halle Berry/Instagram

Halle wished her Instagram followers a Happy New Year with a selfie of her turquoise string bikini and cover-up. 

Heather Graham

Credit: Heather Graham/instagram

A glowy bikini-clad beach selfie means Heather's set to bring good vibes to 2022. 

Hailey Baldwin

Credit: Hailey Bieber/Instagram

The model knows any relaxing trip needs two things — a good book and a colorful bikini. 

Jane Seymour

Credit: Jane Seymour/Instagram

For a visit to an elephant sanctuary in Thailand, the actress sported a ruffled scoop-neck one-piece to give her "new friend" a mud bath. 

Dr. Wendy Osefo

Credit: Wendy Osefo/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star managed to make time for a "baecation" with her hubby during their family getaway — and wore a tropical-print low-cut suit for the occasion.  

Rita Ora

Credit: Rita Ora/Instagram

Rita interrupted her meditation session with a beachside photo shoot to model her orange and red two-piece. 

Luann de Lesseps

Credit: Luann de Lesseps/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New York star packed a LBB (little black bikini) to ring in the new year by the beach. "Happy #2022!" she captioned the snap.

Salma Hayek

Credit: Salma Hayek/Instagram

The actress drank her "first #coffee of the first #monday of the first month of a brand new year" in a printed low-cut one-piece — and shared the scenic snap on Instagram.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Credit: Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

The model is embracing the new year with arms wide open in a series of bikini-clad Instagram shots.

Dua Lipa

Credit: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua made sure to avoid unwanted tan lines during her vacay by adjusting the straps on her itty bitty neon green bikini

Gabrielle Union

Credit: Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Gabrielle staged the perfect seaside photo shoot modeling her hot pink thong bikini along the sandy coast. 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka celebrated the start of the new year on board a boat with her hubby Nick Jonas, and shared plenty of must-see shots from their trip — including this smiley swimsuit-clad selfie!

Sara Foster

Credit: Sara Foster/Instagram

"Bought my first thong bathing suit and then remembered I was on a trip with my dad…and kids," the Favorite Daughter designer captioned the mirror selfie on Instagram. Her sister Erin Foster didn't miss a beat teasing Sara in the comments writing, "This is too early in the year for a cry for help."

Molly Sims

Credit: Molly Sims/Instagram

Molly rang in 2022 from paradise, wearing a slew of cute swimwear including her Solid & Striped bandeau bikini. 

By Colleen Kratofil