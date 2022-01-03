Sizzling Celebrity Swimsuit Photos of 2022
Stars are kicking off the new year by sharing snaps of their sexy swimsuit style
Kim Kardashian
For her first swimsuit selfie of 2022, Kim sunbathed in a brown string bikini and retro rectangular sunglasses.
Halle Berry
Halle wished her Instagram followers a Happy New Year with a selfie of her turquoise string bikini and cover-up.
Heather Graham
A glowy bikini-clad beach selfie means Heather's set to bring good vibes to 2022.
Hailey Baldwin
The model knows any relaxing trip needs two things — a good book and a colorful bikini.
Jane Seymour
For a visit to an elephant sanctuary in Thailand, the actress sported a ruffled scoop-neck one-piece to give her "new friend" a mud bath.
Dr. Wendy Osefo
The Real Housewives of Potomac star managed to make time for a "baecation" with her hubby during their family getaway — and wore a tropical-print low-cut suit for the occasion.
Rita Ora
Rita interrupted her meditation session with a beachside photo shoot to model her orange and red two-piece.
Luann de Lesseps
The Real Housewives of New York star packed a LBB (little black bikini) to ring in the new year by the beach. "Happy #2022!" she captioned the snap.
Salma Hayek
The actress drank her "first #coffee of the first #monday of the first month of a brand new year" in a printed low-cut one-piece — and shared the scenic snap on Instagram.
Alessandra Ambrosio
The model is embracing the new year with arms wide open in a series of bikini-clad Instagram shots.
Dua Lipa
Dua made sure to avoid unwanted tan lines during her vacay by adjusting the straps on her itty bitty neon green bikini.
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle staged the perfect seaside photo shoot modeling her hot pink thong bikini along the sandy coast.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka celebrated the start of the new year on board a boat with her hubby Nick Jonas, and shared plenty of must-see shots from their trip — including this smiley swimsuit-clad selfie!
Sara Foster
"Bought my first thong bathing suit and then remembered I was on a trip with my dad…and kids," the Favorite Daughter designer captioned the mirror selfie on Instagram. Her sister Erin Foster didn't miss a beat teasing Sara in the comments writing, "This is too early in the year for a cry for help."
Molly Sims
Molly rang in 2022 from paradise, wearing a slew of cute swimwear including her Solid & Striped bandeau bikini.
For more celebrity swimsuit pics, check out the best of 2021 here.