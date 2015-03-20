Celebrity Sweatpants Spectrum: From Anti to Into
Dolly Parton never wears them at home. Sarah Jessica Parker pairs hers with heels. These celebs have a lot of feelings about sweats
DOLLY PARTON
Dolly Parton is never without her stylish ensembles. In fact, she told WSJ. Magazine that she "[doesn't] wear sweat clothes" at home.
"I do like to be comfortable like everybody else," Parton admitted. So she wears her "own little house clothes, like a little dress-type teddy, a long teddy, then I have a little jacket or shirt to match if I get cold. I call them my baby clothes because they're soft like a baby," Parton added.
DOLLY PARTON (AGAIN)
And if you're wondering if she's ever worn the casual garment. The answer's still no. "I don't wear sweatpants. I either wear tight pants or no pants," the famous country singer told Fox & Friends in 2015. This is why she's our hero.
VICTORIA BECKHAM
Even though most of the world hunkered down in sweatpants amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the designer would never be caught in them.
"I wasn't going to automatically put on sweatpants, even if they are very nice Reebok sweatpants," she recently told the Evening Standard, referencing her athleisure collab with the sportswear brand. "I wasn't just going to give up and put on an elasticated waistband."
SARAH JESSICA PARKER
SJP can make anything cool. Take her sweatpants and high heel outfit as exhibit A. She wore variations of the athleisure look while working in her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe stores throughout the pandemic, and attracted one major celeb fan in the process.
"I'm loving seeing Sarah Jessica Parker in her sweatpants and heels, that's one of my favorite combinations," Drew Barrymore told PEOPLE. "It's going to take off [as a] new trend, I'm convinced of it."
The talk show host and Flower Beauty founder added, "I can't even handle how much I'm drooling over her whole vibe right now."
DREW BARRYMORE
In fact, Drew has always been drawn to a loungewear look! The busy working mom of two will wear whatever cozies she can get her hands on — laundry be damned. "I wear sweatpants that I find on the floor," she's said.
EVA MENDES
"Ladies, number one cause of divorce in America, sweatpants," the actress once said, which still leaves us with one very important question: What does she wear at home while she watches Netflix with Ryan Gosling?
KYLIE JENNER
She may often post bikini-clad selfies on Instagram, but she preferred a more casual look back in the day. "I always wear boxers and a huge T-shirt, and just eat everything," the star told PEOPLE in 2015 about what she likes to do in her free time. "I don't have one favorite — it's just whatever I can find that's big and comfy."
NICOLE RICHIE
"When I'm home I do not wear regular clothes," she told PEOPLE, adding, "All I wear is sweats. Everything comes off, the shoes, jeans, the jewelry. I do not wear clothes in my house." (We bet husband Joel Madden approves.)
SCARLETT JOHANSSON
Sweats in public? Hard pass for the actress. "I'm not the kind of person that just slops around in sweatpants," she shared. "I like to feel a little more together — you never know who you're going to see out there!"
ZOOEY DESCHANEL
The New Girl star doesn't hate the idea of baggy cotton bottoms — as long as she's not the one wearing them. She once told PEOPLE, "every time I leave my house I'm supposed to look polished I'm jealous of people who can put on sweatpants and go get a coffee."
AMANDA PEET
According to the Togetherness actress, she spends most of her time in comfy clothes. "If I can get out of my sweatpants for the afternoon, that's a special day," she told PEOPLE.
DAKOTA FANNING
When the started college back in 2011, she said that she was going to make an effort to dress for class each day. "If you ever catch me in sweatpants in class, that's not good," she told PEOPLE. "I've tried not to dress like that."
LADY GAGA
She won't judge you if you're wearing drawstring pants, but back in 2011, she didn't keep them in her closet. "My form of sweatpants is just a bra and panties," she once told PEOPLE.
HANNAH DAVIS
The Sports Illustrated cover model prefers her sweats over swimsuits. "If I'm not going to events, I'm just kind of in my sweatpants, glasses and a messy bun," she told PEOPLE in 2015. "No one would recognize me in the supermarket with my nephew and sister."
KARL LAGERFELD
According to supermodel Coco Rocha, the late Chanel Creative Director once said: "Sweatpants are a sign of defeat. You lost control of your life, so you bought some sweatpants."