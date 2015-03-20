Celebrity Sweatpants Spectrum: From Anti to Into

Dolly Parton is never without her stylish ensembles. In fact, she told WSJ. Magazine that she "[doesn't] wear sweat clothes" at home.

"I do like to be comfortable like everybody else," Parton admitted. So she wears her "own little house clothes, like a little dress-type teddy, a long teddy, then I have a little jacket or shirt to match if I get cold. I call them my baby clothes because they're soft like a baby," Parton added.