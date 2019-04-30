5 Insanely Cute Summer Outfit Ideas Inspired by Meghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebs

Image zoom Getty (3)

With summer just around the corner, now’s the time to start planning your warm weather wardrobe. If you’re in need of a style refresh before temperatures rise, just look to stylish stars like Reese Witherspoon, Meghan Markle, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Amal Clooney for some summer outfit inspiration.

These fashion-forward celebs have all sported summery outfit combinations that are not only easy to duplicate, but are also so trendy and wearable that you’ll want to keep them on all season long. Whether you opt to accessorize a flirty frock with a sun hat or dress up your favorite tee with a polished skirt, you’re definitely going to want to follow these stylish ladies’ leads when it comes to summer style.

Keep reading to see five celeb-approved summer outfit ideas — then recreate each look by shopping our look-alike picks.

Stylish Sun Hat + Pretty Printed Dress

Image zoom Getty

For casual summer days, take a cue from Reese Witherspoon and pair a pretty printed dress with a sleek sun hat. Keep your feet comfy with cute white sneakers or a chic pair of wedges — and don’t forget to accessorize with a trendy straw bag and oversized sunnies.

Buy It! BP Floppy Straw Hat, $25; nordstrom.com. Draper James Floral Ponte A-Line Dress, $95; draperjames.com. Keds Kickstart Leather Sneakers, from $35; amazon.com. Carolina Santo Domingo Bucket Bag, $595; net-a-porter.com. Joox Sunglasses, $10; amazon.com

Crisp White Button-Down + Laid-back Jeans

Image zoom Getty

On cool summer nights, reach for the classic combo of a lightweight button-down shirt and laid-back jeans like Meghan Markle. Pair the easy breezy ensemble with a pair of pointed flats and a structured tote for a polished finish.

Buy It! Mother ‘The Looker’ Jeans, $228; revolve.com. J.Crew Irish Linen Shirt, $80; nordstrom.com. A.J.Morgan Round Sunglasses, $13; amazon.com. Everlane The Day Market Tote, $175; everlane.com. Sarah Flint Natalie Flats, $345; sarahflint.com

Sleek One-Piece Swimsuit + Flirty Denim Skirt

Image zoom

Make waves this summer by transitioning your one-piece swimsuit to a bodysuit, a la Bella Hadid. Throw on a cute skirt, bold hoops, and shimmering sandals to seamlessly take the look from the beach to the bar — and be sure to bring along a cute backpack to store all your essentials.

Buy It! Dagne Dover Dakota Backpack, $195; dagnedover.com. Hzsikao Hoop Earrings, $9; amazon.com. Reformation Cherry Denim Skirt, $98; nordstrom.com. Vince Camuto Kathalia Platform Sandals, $99; nordstrom.com. Jade Swim Reel Swimsuit, $220; net-a-porter.com.

Chic Matching Set + Cute Sneakers

Image zoom Getty

For a coordinated look, try a matching two-piece set similar to Emily Ratajkowski’s. Keep things casual during the day with a pair of cute sneakers, then elevate your look by slipping into a pair of strappy heels for a more formal night time affair.

Buy It! SA106 Cat Eye Sunglasses, $10; walmart.com. Pretty Little Thing Polka Dot Mesh Tie Shoulder Crop Top, $18; prettylittlething.com. Pretty Little Thing Polka Dot Mesh Frill Hem Midi Skirt, $28; prettylittlething.com. Nike Classic Cortez Sneakers, $70; nordstrom.com. Topshop Miesha Faux Leather Satchel Bag, $52; nordstrom.com

Casual T-Shirt + Polished Midi Skirt

Image zoom Getty

Amal Clooney always seems to know how to look both stylish and office-appropriate — even during the hot and sticky days of summer. Take a page out of her book and dress up a basic black t-shirt with a feminine midi skirt. Finish off the look with a sleek pair of black heels and a polished top handle bag, and you’ll be ready to tackle the boardroom in style.

Buy It! Madewell Crew Neck T-Shirt, $17; nordstromrack.com. Reformation Highland Button Front Midi Skirt, $148; nordstrom.com. Strathberry Large Leather Tote, $860; nordstrom.com. Mercedes Castillo Izar Mules, $350; nordstrom.com. Missguided Oversized Cat Eye Sunglasses, $14; asos.com