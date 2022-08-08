Style Expert Micaela Erlanger on Her New Collab, 9 Wedding Looks and Close Bond with Lupita Nyong'o

From the red carpet to her own closet, celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger is fluent in all things fashion.

Whether she's dressing her A-list clientele — which includes Meryl Streep, Blake Lively, Jennifer Hudson and close friend Lupita Nyong'o — or saying "I do" in her fairy-tale custom-designed Prada wedding gown (she married her restaurateur husband William Osbourne in April during a magical ceremony in Mexico), Erlanger always has her eye on the style prize.

Now, the New York City-based fashion connoisseur is adding another project to her growing portfolio with a new partnership with MagicLinen.

"Many of my favorite linen pieces are from MagicLinen, which have an amazing, flattering fit," Erlanger tells PEOPLE of the brand and its offerings.

Erlanger teamed up with the linen-forward brand to commemorate its new 2022 Spring/Summer collection, which introduces 10 fresh colorways and over 30 new styles — including dresses, rompers, tops, jackets and accessories ranging from $24-$122 on magiclinen.com.

To commemorate the partnership, Erlanger spoke with PEOPLE about her top tips for linencare, all about her wedding weekend wardrobe (she had a show-stopping nine ensembles) and working with the Black Panther star on her iconic looks.

Andrew Werne

How do you get wrinkles out of linen when you're on the go or when you're packing for a trip? What's the best way to keep linen wrinkle-free in general?

"Wrinkles are a natural part of linen and are actually a sign of high-quality, pure linen! It's just something to accept and embrace. Less wrinkles means the fabric could be mixed with something with more elasticity like cotton. If I have access to an iron during my travels, I'll use that on medium-high heat while the item is damp. You can also forgo the iron and overlay a damp towel on the piece to also loosen up the fabric."

How do you remove stains from linen?

"Always try to treat the stain as quickly as you can! Linen is absorbent, so the longer your stain sits the harder it will be to get out. Small spots can usually be tackled with a water and detergent solution or club soda. For moderate stains, I'll scrub in a little dish soap and wash it normally. If all else fails, I'll use baking soda, vinegar and blot gently with a paper towel."

Andrew Werner



Does linen stretch or shrink? Any advice on the fit of linen when it comes to sizing?

"Linen does not have much stretch and is a very durable fabric, but it can shrink if you're using high temperatures when washing and drying. Be sure to wash in lukewarm water and hang dry to avoid that. Many of my favorite linen pieces are from MagicLinen, which have an amazing, flattering fit. I love their spring/summer 2022 collection which includes so many versatile new styles — dresses, rompers, shirts, jackets and more in their signature high-quality linen that is soft, lightweight and breathable for the warmer months."

What are your golden rules to creating a capsule wardrobe when you want to pack light?

"Stick to an easy-to-match color palette — it doesn't always have to be neutral, but it definitely makes it easier. Opt for classic silhouettes that can be mixed and matched together to create multiple outfit options."

Your wedding weekend was spectacular — how many gowns in total did you wear for the occasion? Where are you keeping them all now?

"I had three on my wedding day and about six or so over the course of that weekend. My gown is going to be passed down as a family heirloom. Recently, I had them restored and packaged for storage."

What is your biggest advice for brides when they're shopping for the dress (or dresses)?

"Keep an open mind and also come prepared with images of styles you want to try!"

What was the inspiration behind the bridal party's ensembles?

"My bridal party wore custom Markarian gowns in shades of green. Green was my special accent color that was incorporated throughout the day. The gowns were romantic and garden-inspired, but at the same time very elevated and sophisticated."

Lupita Nyong'o/instagram

Lupita Nyong'o was also a bridesmaid at your wedding — how special was that for you?

"She is one of my most dear friends. To have her by my side meant the world to me."

Working with Lupita for almost a decade, what have you learned about her fashion sense over the years?

"It's evolved! She is fearless when it comes to fashion and trusts me to try new things."