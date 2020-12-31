The "image architect" behind some of Hollywood's best dressed stars teamed up with Grey Goose vodka to roast all things 2020 in its "Holiday Best" digital series

Celebrity Stylist Law Roach Wants Everyone to Dress 'Over the Top' on NYE This Year: 'High Glam'

No one knows how to create a standout celebrity fashion moment quite like Law Roach, but with a year lacking in glam red carpets, the stylist has a few grievances to get off his chest — and Grey Goose is giving him the chance to spill them all.

As part of the French liquor brand’s Holiday Best three-part digital series, which features various celebrities reimagining their favorite holiday traditions amid the pandemic, Law is roasting all things 2020 in a new video shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

Image zoom Credit: COURTESY GREY GOOSE

"I'm a huge fan of Grey Goose," Law (who acts as an “image architect” to celebrities like Zendaya and Kerry Washington) tells PEOPLE with a laugh. "So when I had the opportunity to work with Grey Goose I was so stoked. And I think there's nothing more deserving of a roast than 2020."

In the clip, the always-glam stylist is wearing his version of a quarantine outfit: a vintage tuxedo jacket, sans shoes and an undershirt because "2020 taught us not to care," he says. While sharing some of his best "reads" (inspired by the underground ballroom scene of the 1980s), Law shows viewers how to mix his Grey Goose Sparks Fly cocktail using Grey Goose vodka, St-Germain elderflower liqueur, lemon juice, champagne and, of course, a little something extra: edible flowers!

Image zoom Credit: COURTESY GREY GOOSE

When it comes to New Years Eve dressing, Law suggests picking a piece you've worn before or choosing an outfit that reminds you of pre-COVID celebrations. "Wear something out of your closet that brings memories of a great New Years Eve...the nostalgia of that will put you in a good place," he says in the clip.

Image zoom Credit: COURTESY GREY GOOSE

"I think you should go for it," Law continues, telling PEOPLE he wants to see "high glam."

"I think there should be sequins, feathers and rhinestones — just go for it," he quips. "Make it over the top. I want to see high glamour."

In the same vein, Law says his best tip for amping up your wardrobe in 2021 is to simply go through what you already have.

"I think [2020] left us a great opportunity to see what we have. Pull out things that you haven't worn in forever, find your old favorites and play around with those. Also, get rid of some stuff! We have so much time on our hands, so go into your closet and play dress up and prioritize pieces you really love and get rid of things you don't."

Image zoom Credit: Mike Pont/Getty

Despite the lack of red carpet events this year, Law still found a way to create some epic styling moments. Speaking with PEOPLE, he reflects on a few of his favorites.

"I think the most emotional would have to be Zendaya at the Emmys," he shares, adding that one positive to come out of the virtual award show format was that he got to be in the room with the Euphoria star and her family when she accepted her first Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

"We all got to feel the energy of that historic win. So I would have to say that [memory] is absolutely number one. She wore two dresses for the Emmys. I'm such a huge fan of [designer] Christopher John Rogers. I think he's an incredible talent. That was the first time that she's been able to wear him. Just an iconic moment."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Law Roach/Instagram

He says Zendaya's September 2020 InStyle spread also "holds a lot of sentiment," as it was the first time he's worked with the actress (whom he once called his "fashion soulmate") on a cover shoot.

Throughout the year, Law embraced a few of 2020's biggest fashion trends when styling his celebrity clients — especially the silky, chic pajama look. "It takes us back to the days when people used to dress for bed. I'm so obsessed with the way things were. So that was really exciting to me and I hope it continues."