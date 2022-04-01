Celebrity Stylist Julia von Boehm Is Offering Styling Sessions to Benefit Ukraine War Relief Efforts

Celebrity stylist Julia von Boehm is continuing her philanthropic efforts.

"The minute the war started, I knew I had to do something," von Boehm tells PEOPLE.

To enter, participants must donate $500 or more to Doctors Without Borders for a chance to win one of five one-hour virtual styling sessions. Contestants can also donate any amount between $100 and $499 to win one of ten thirty-minute virtual styling sessions with a member of von Boehm's team.

The donations must be made between Friday, March 25 and Friday, April 1. A receipt of your donation must be sent to jvblove@juliavonboehm.com by 11:59 p.m. ET to qualify.

For von Boehm, life is not just about the glitz and the glamour. She tells PEOPLE that giving back is a critical aspect of her day to day.

"It's what gives me balance. I have these exciting red carpet moments, but the human moments, to be a mother and to help others, that is what it's all about," she says. "It makes me feel better to not only be doing the sparkly things, but to also be conscious of what's going on in the world."

Still, von Boehm knows the importance of looking and feeling good, which she hopes will translate to "doing good."

"I don't like to just ask for money," she says. "I also like to do something. Asking for money is the easy part. I wanted to give back to the people who are kind enough donate. I love styling and that's something I know how to do, and that also actually helps people. It's a double win."

To create awareness for the expansion of her charitable mission, von Boehm partnered with Ukrainian fashion photographer Yelena Yemchuk, who took photographs of children dressed in military clothing in Ukraine.

"The eyes of the kids in her images were very striking to me," von Boehm tells PEOPLE. "I was trying to see how I could illustrate the charity, and I decided to go with someone outside of my industry that is working to make a difference. Her images are beautiful, and I thought what was most appropriate for my vision — I realized I was trying to say help the children."

As for why she chose Doctors Without Borders, von Boehm says: "I'm very impressed by their work."

"It is a charity that relies on anonymous donations because they don't want to feel obliged to help anyone more or less because of their donation. I also just looked at what's happening in Ukraine, and of course, I'm traumatized what's going on there. I think about children, hurt children and there's nothing that pains me more than children that need medical care."

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but thousands of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.