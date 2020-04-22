Celebrity Stylist Julia von Boehm is Donating 100% of Her Digital Styling Sessions to COVID-19 Relief

Julia von Boehm, InStyle Fashion Director and red-carpet stylist to Nicole Kidman, is using her prowess for good during this trying time. With the launch of her latest endeavor “Donate With Style”, she’s offering one-on-one virtual styling sessions, with one hundred percent of proceeds going to COVID-19 relief efforts. “I wanted to find a way to help, [but] because I am not a doctor or a medical professional, I wanted to use my expertise in a creative way to make a difference,” she says.

Her video sessions are available as 30 or 60-minute time slots. (The former costs $150 and the latter costs $300.) When booking your desired session, von Boehm provides direct links to three organizations: World Central Kitchen, World Health Organization COVID-19 Response Fund and Center for Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund. To “pay”, complete your donation in the amount that corresponds with your time slot, and forward the receipt to von Boehm’s team.

To make the most of your time together, von Boehm recommends this prep. “Take a look at your closet ahead of time, and [pull out] your favorite items,” says the pro, whose goal is to teach customers “the versatility of the items they have in their wardrobe.”

Thus far, the response has been “wonderful,” says von Boehm, who’s looking into how to do this project “long-term” in an effort to provide continued support.

“People are excited to re-discover treasures that they already own, and to find new ways to dress in their own closets,” says the pro, who also knows this experience will change the fashion landscape.

“A time like this inspires fashion to be recyclable and more sustainable both environmentally and economically. We have to find gems in our own closets and shop in a very curated way now that we can’t go out and shop with the same consumerism that we did before.”

von Boehm hopes people re-discover items they once coveted but may have forgotten about, or a new unexpected combination that makes them “fall back in love with the pieces they already own.”

“I want them to come away with tips and tricks for the future, to be equipped to style the items they already own with conviction, and feel that they know how to express their personal style,” von Boehm says. “I hope they take away self confidence, knowledge, and enjoy a moment of fun, of inspiration.”

To book a session, go directly to www.calendly.com/donate-with-style, or head to von Boehm’s instagram, @jvbcom.

