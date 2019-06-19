Model Anwar Hadid teamed up with his longtime friend, Yoni Laham, on a new Los Angeles-based accessories brand, Martyre, after noticing a lack of gender-fluid pieces in the jewelry space.

“As male consumers, we felt that our options were particularly limited, so this idea stemmed from both a personal passion and an opportunity to create something for an underserved market,” Anwar, 19, tells PEOPLE.

“I think what sets us apart from more traditional jewelry brands is that we haven’t really assigned an archetype to either the ‘man’ or ‘woman’ that wears our jewelry. We’ve intentionally designed our pieces to be inclusive.”