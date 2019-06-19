The Hottest Celebrity Style Launches to Shop Now

Whether stars launched their own lines or collaborated with buzzy brands on capsule collections, these are the coolest pieces to get your hands on now
By Colleen Kratofil
June 19, 2019 05:46 PM

Anwar Hadid's Jewelry Line, Martyre

Courtesy Martyre

Model Anwar Hadid teamed up with his longtime friend, Yoni Laham, on a new Los Angeles-based accessories brand, Martyre, after noticing a lack of gender-fluid pieces in the jewelry space. 

“As male consumers, we felt that our options were particularly limited, so this idea stemmed from both a personal passion and an opportunity to create something for an underserved market,” Anwar, 19, tells PEOPLE.

“I think what sets us apart from more traditional jewelry brands is that we haven’t really assigned an archetype to either the ‘man’ or ‘woman’ that wears our jewelry. We’ve intentionally designed our pieces to be inclusive.”

Anwar Hadid's Jewelry Line, Martyre

Courtesy Martyre

Anwar is the younger brother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid, and his mom, Yolanda Hadid starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While all his famous family members wear the brand, he doesn’t seek out design advice from them.

“Yoni and I do all of the design work ourselves along with our Head of Creative, Ryan Benson,” Anwar says. “But I of course welcome their opinion; my family has great taste and I respect each of their eyes for design.” 

Martyre

“My sisters love the Soma Hoops,” Anwar says of sisters Bella and Gigi.

Buy It! Martyre Soma Hoop Earrings, $285; martyre.com

Martyre

Courtesy Martyre

“We just made Gigi the Arcadia Necklace in gold, which I’m excited to see her wear,” says Anwar.

Buy It! Martyre Arcadia Necklace, $575; martyre.com

Martyre

Courtesy Martyre

Buy It! Martyre Cherub Chain Bracelet, $595; martyre.com

Martyre

Buy It! Martyre Sinner Stack Set, $650; martyre.com

Maddie Ziegler <3 Fabletics Collection

Courtesy Fabletics

The multi-talented dancer, model and actress partnered with Kate Hudson’s activewear line, Fabletics, to design a special capsule collection. Inspired by her love of art, the collection is full of vibrant prints and colors and even includes a special VIP-exclusive sneaker.

“I’ve been dancing for as long as I can remember, so having activewear that not only looks great but also moves with me is so important to feeling good, both on and off stage,” said Ziegler.

Maddie Ziegler <3 Fabletics Collection

Courtesy Fabletics

Buy It! High-Waisted Printed Powerhold Leggings, $84.95; fabletics.com

Maddie Ziegler <3 Fabletics Collection

Courtesy Fabletics

Buy It! “Jana” Seamless Sports Bra, $29.95; fabletics.com

Maddie Ziegler <3 Fabletics Collection

Courtesy Fabletics

Buy It! “Isabel” Widesleeve Terry Pullover, $64.95; fabletics.com

