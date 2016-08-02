Love Her Outfit: Star Style to Steal

Every cute outfit worth copying, from every celeb you love
By Alex Apatoff
Updated December 19, 2019 05:17 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

1 of 113

PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Credit: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Over-the-knee boots are everywhere this fall, and one of the simplest ways to wear them is with a mini. Priyanka's brightly colored, long-sleeve turtleneck dress flashes just a hint of skin, so the look is pretty, not Pretty Woman. Round sunnies (hers are Garrett Leight) up the fun factor.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 113

OLIVIA PALERMO

Credit: SplashNews

The top half (a fringe Rails sweater and maroon check coat) is pretty and preppy; the bottom (distressed Black Orchid jeans and charm-accentuated boots) is edgy and cool. This is what they mean by "opposites attract."

3 of 113

EMMA STONE

Credit: Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Any style expert will tell you to have the perfect LBD in your closet, and here's why: With bow-accented Christian Louboutin heels, Emma's Dolce & Gabbana dress is cocktail party-ready; with a simple black pump, it would be job interview-appropriate; and with tights and booties, it's your ideal weekend outfit.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 113

KRISTEN BELL

Credit: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Not all holiday party outfits have to be about glitter and satin. Red Self-Portrait pants get the point across, while the black lace top (also by the brand) is festive without being super fa-la-la about it. (She didn't forgo glitz altogether, though: Check out the pearl ankle straps on her Stella Luna heels!)

Advertisement

5 of 113

JAMIE CHUNG

Credit: AKM-GSI

Everyone in Hollywood is loving a faux leopard coat at the moment, but we're especially into the way Jamie styled hers from Express: Over a double-breasted Greylin mini with unexpected checked loafers and a red lip.

6 of 113

ALEXIS BLEDEL

Another way to get in the holiday spirit that doesn't involve a sequin explosion: A knife-pleat skirt (hers is Dion Lee) that alternates strips of silver sparkle with basic black. Alexis lets the skirt shine by keeping the rest of the look (including her Schutz heels) simple.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 113

KATE WALSH

Credit: SplashNews

Punch up a standard white blouse/black skirt look with a cool belt, pretty hemline detail or flirty leopard heels (hers are Schutz).

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 113

JENNIFER LOPEZ

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

J.Lo's fur-trimmed hooded puffer only plays up the tomboyish elements of her Rails button-up, shredded straight-leg jeans and construction boots.

Advertisement

9 of 113

GIGI HADID

Credit: Jackson Lee / Splash News Online

A simple all-black outfit (especially one with some pretty architectural details) is the perfect background for a pair of statement shoes -- in this case, the pair Gigi designed herself for Stuart Weitzman.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 113

LILY COLLINS

Credit: AKM-GSI

Lily doesn't retire her white Christian Louboutin heels just because the seasons have changed -- she just uses them as a crisp counterpoint to her sharp suiting-inspired ensemble of leather pants, a rolled-sleeve blazer and bow-tie Frame blouse. (Statement clutch cool, but optional.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 113

JESSICA ALBA

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Plaid flannel is a fall staple, but Jessica wears hers in an unexpectd way, picking a Jenni Kayne shell in the cozy print and adding Victoria, Victoria Beckham flare trousers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 113

NICOLE RICHIE

Credit: Jen Lowery / Splash News Online

Skinny jeans aren't going anywhere, but right now, nothing looks more modern than a pair of cuffed straight-leg jeans with no stretch teamed with an orange-red lip and a beautiful pair of heels.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 113

RUTH NEGGA

Credit: Chance Yeh/Getty

The Loving actress chooses two very subdued silhouettes (a short-sleeve Sonia Rykiel sheath and Giuseppe Zanotti Design pumps) that are made special thanks to the details, including the zigzag trim on the neckline and mesh panels on the vamp.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 113

NINA DOBREV

Sure, it's a pantsuit, but no part of this look is stuffy or sedate: From the sheer tank layered underneath to the sparkly Stella Luna heels to the wink-y personalized handbag, the star makes the workwear staple look ideal for a night out.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 113

CAMERON DIAZ

Credit: Jen Lowery / Splash News Online

Another office outfit staple that works well for weekends when worn right: the pinstripe pant! A sheer silk blouse, cropped denim jacket and sandals that show off a black pedicure are a slightly dressier (but equally cool) version of your standard black-jeans-and-chambray-shirt uniform.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 113

KATE BOSWORTH

Credit: John Salangsang/BFA.com

A denim jacket also is a great topper for a moody maxi skirt - Kate wears her Lucky Brand piece buttoned all the way up, then adds edgy booties and an Eddie Borgo clutch for a little extra drama.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 113

CAMILLA BELLE

Credit: Vince Flores/Startraks

A bow-tie blouse can be a little tough to pull off (when done wrong, it can be overly fussy) but Camilla has the right idea, pairing her lace Kate Spade New York top with a leather mini by the brand and booties in the same color palette, and pulling her hair off her face.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 113

ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY

Credit: AKM-GSI

Supermodel secret: Texture can make take an outfit from snoozy to a standout. The shiny lapels on her jacket, croc-embossed flap of her clutch and slightly perforated booties all make her otherwise standard outfit super-special.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 113

ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO

Credit: AKM-GSI

Her highly polished military blazer contrasts with the frayed hem of her straight-leg jeans for an effortlessly cool vibe, and polished black accessories go with everything. (Plus: Perk up any tired-feeling bag with a pretty scarf in coordinating colors to your outfit!)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 113

JASMINE SANDERS

Credit: Michael Stewart/Getty

Denim and leather is a classic combination -- it's sassy and sweet and pretty much impossible to mess up. Start with an easy pairing (like a mini and denim jacket) and add accessories to give it your own twist, à la Jasmine's fur stole and thigh-high Schutz boots.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 113

OLIVIA PALERMO

Credit: FameFlynet

Here's another way to wear fall's hot pajama dressing trend: with the jacket unbuttoned over a blouse, and a touch of velvet to play up the vibe. (But take note of Olivia's made-up face and heels: You're going for "boudoir," not "actually headed for bed.")

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 113

KATE BOSWORTH

Credit: Steve Cohn/Invision for Crackle/AP

Red lips and wedge heels easily dress up a jeans-and-tee combo, and cool details (like her zipper pockets) make any low-key look instantly more memorable.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 113

GUGU MBATHA-RAW

Credit: Rob Kim/Getty

Daisy print? In fall? For sure, as long as the scale is dantier and the cut of the dress is more subdued. Add classic heels and pearl earrings (hers are Veronika Borchers x Pearl Collective) for a more dressed-up, less "flower girl" feel.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 113

ABBI JACOBSON

Credit: Elizabeth Pantaleo/Startraks

A few weeks ago, we told you rust and black would be "in" long past Halloween, and this outfit is further proof. We love how cool her sweater and sculptural heels make a pair of basic black Zero + Maria Cornejo trousers look.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 113

OLIVIA PALERMO

Credit: Jackson Lee / Splash News Online

Resisting tights until the last possible moment? A midi dress is perfect to combat falling temps, especially when you contrast a bright color or sweet print with patent boots and a leather jacket.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 113

ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELY

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

With stylish stiletto boots and a polished bag, this outfit is perfect for work; add white sneakers and a crossbody for your ideal weekend outfit.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 113

SARAH JESSICA PARKER

Credit: Ron Asadorian / Splash News Online

Mixed metallics are A Thing right now, and the more surprising the combo, the better; how gorgeous is the burnished gold/black shimmery lamé pairing on Sarah Jessica?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 113

JESSICA ALBA

Credit: Nancy Rivera / Splash News Online

A shell, pencil skirt and pointy pumps is one of the most basic outfits you can put together, but it's the fun touches -- like matching a coral lip to a stripe in the skirt -- that make it memorable.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 113

ANNA CAMP

Credit: Fortunata/Splash News Online

Anna mixes some summery pieces (the periwinkle Sarah Flint shoes and striped Tory Burch romper) with more fall-appropriate finds (the leather jacket and leopard backpack) for a look that's a little whimsical and a lot of fun.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 113

JENNA DEWAN TATUM

Credit: Sharky/Polite Paparazzi/Splash News Online

Want to instantly make your sweatshirt and jeggings look more polished en route to the airport? Try a structured hat and lace-up boots.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 113

JAMIE CHUNG

Credit: Splash News Online

Since a leather skirt is a little edgy, a preppy piece (like her plaid tank) is a nice contrast. And Jamie is just one of many celebrities who is going to completely sell you on loafers (hers are Louise et Cie) this fall.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 113

MANDY MOORE

Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press/Splash News Online

You already know that florals for fall are happening in a big way, and that includes traditionally spring-y prints like Mandy's daffodils. Try a red lip and pumps to make it feel more autumnal (as opposed to, say, a nude heel and pink lipstick).

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 113

LUCY HALE

Credit: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Not feeling like head-to-toe florals? Try a flowy top in more muted hues (like her Flynn Skye top) with dark denim (hers are Ström) and suede booties.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 113

OLIVIA PALERMO

Credit: INF

With two weeks still to go before Halloween, we're already seeing tons of stars pairing rust with black, proving you don't need to save this color combo for your work candy party. It's super-sophisticated, especially when the fabrics are luxe and tactile, like Olivia's soft coat and leather pants

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 113

PRINCESS KATE

Credit: Danny Martindale/GC Images

Okay, okay, one more fall floral. Just because the on-trend pussy bow tie, rich hues and long sleeves of her Kate Spade New York dress are so worth having in your closet this season. (And neutral accessories like her L.K. Bennett clutch are worth having all the time.)

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 113

LILY ALDRIDGE

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Just not feeling all the feminine prints? Then Lily's cozy but cool sweatshirt dress, studded-strap booties and top handle bag -- all polished off with big hoops -- might be your ideal weekend wear.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 113

JENNA DEWAN TATUM

Credit: INF

That lingerie trend that was so hot this summer? Instantly fall appropriate when paired with a huge sweater, smart pants (hers are J Brand) and boots!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 113

HELEN MIRREN

So you don't have to wear the turban with your boss lady tailored blazer and pants, but doesn't Helen kinda make you want to try?

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 113

CHRISSY TEIGEN

Credit: Photographer Group / Splash News Online

Stylist Monica Rose's signature slouchy aesthetic is still going strong into fall. Get a jump start on the look all the models will be wearing by buying a cozy sweaterdress a size too big and letting it slide off your shoulders. (Just-so topknot and luxe coat mandatory.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 113

MIRANDA KERR

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

The sharp black bouclé jacket brings the romantic dusty pastel floral into fall -- and the surprising striped heels make the whole thing Fashion.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 113

NINA DOBREV

Credit: John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

When your outfit is super simple -- like Nina's Wolford bodysuit, skinny jeans and low-cut booties -- all it takes is one standout accessory (check out that Donatienne handbag) to make the whole look pop. The matching lipstick is a smart finishing touch.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 113

KRYSTEN RITTER

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Need more evidence to support that argument? Try pairing a knockout pair of shoes, like these Nicholas Kirkwood cobalt wedge booties, with an all-black skirt and top (hers are Elizabeth and James, with jewelry by John Hardy).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 113

JESSICA ALBA

Credit: Splash News Online

Celebrities get first dibs on items even before they hit stores -- which means you can start coveting this Kenzo x H&M dress before it officially launches (and prep your credit cards accordingly). You don't have to wait for those awesome Loeffler Randall boots, though.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 113

FAITH HILL

Credit: Jason Davis/WireImage

White is still quite all right this late in the season -- just make sure to opt for creamier tones, heavier fabrics and more conservative cuts, as Faith did.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 113

ANNA KENDRICK

Credit: Felipe Ramales / Splash News Online

While we fully recommend wearing clothes underneath your trench (unless you're planning to surprise your significant other), Anna's proof that a great coat can be ean outfit in itself -- just add chic accessories.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 113

RACHEL MCADAMS

Credit: Sara De Boer/startraks

Why not expand your blazer repertoire beyond the basic black and navy this fall? Rachel's brass-button olive Smythe jacket is a polished addition to her J Brand jeans -- and a surprising contrast to those scarlet pumps.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 113

LUPITA NYONG'O

Credit: FameFlynet

Don't let a busy dress intimidate you into wearing boring shoes. The crochet weave on Lupita's Gianvito Rossi pair echoes the many prints in her belted Monse dress for a fun unified look that's even more special thanks to the matching head wrap.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 113

MINDY KALING

Credit: SRPP/ Splash News Online

The princess of prints hits another home run in this cute floral Suno dress, which she sets off with lipstick-red Stuart Weitzman pumps, Jennifer Meyer hoops and a bold cuff.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 113

OLIVIA MUNN

Credit: Splash News Online

The unexpected color combo of pumpkin and navy is one you're definitely going to want in your closet this year, especially after seeing the way Olivia topped her monochromatic outfit (including a Mistress Rocks mini) with a contrasting M. Martin coat.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 113

JENNIFER ANISTON

Credit: Splash News Online

There are few outfits more effortlessly cool than a button-up tucked into belted flares, but as Jen proves, it's all in the details -- from the just floor-grazing hem on the jeans to the gold details on her belt and bag.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 113

KRISTEN WIIG

Credit: RB/Bauergriffin

Here's an easy and ridiculously cute way to mix prints: pair a polka-dot dress with striped flats (like Kristen's L.K. Bennett pair).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 113

KATE BOSWORTH

Credit: JENY / Splash News Online

By now, you know that a leather jacket (hers is Frame) added to a girlie dress (hers is Suno for Tide) are a can't-miss combination. But have you considered adding a pair of flashy boots, like her Fausto Puglisi pair, to the mix?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 113

JESSICA ALBA

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

The actress-slash-mogul did the impossible by making a bright orange Halston Heritage crop top look professional while out in N.Y.C. So how did she do it? By pairing the top with high-waisted skinny jeans, a fashion-draped blazer, color-block Tory Burch clutch, oversize sunglasses and Nicholas Kirkwood platform sandals.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 113

JENNIFER ANISTON 

Credit: Splash News Online

Jen and Justin love to coordinate, which they did for their date night in N.Y.C., with Jen choosing a silky black tank top, pants, studded belt and ankle-strap heels.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 113

SERENA WILLIAMS

Credit: Timur Emek/Getty

The tennis superstar attended Milan Fashion Week in an almost all-black outfit (teddy-bear coat, skinny pants, over-the-knee boots, embellished bag) with a white top for a chic contrast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 113

KAIA GERBER

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

The up-and-coming model hit up the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood party in Malibu in an easy floral Zimmermann dress, choker (of course) and black combat boots.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 113

REESE WITHERSPOON

Credit: Splash News Online

It's all about color-coordination! And collar-coordination, in Reese's case. Her navy embellished-collar top and sunglasses pair perfectly with her oxblood pleated skirt, satchel and pumps.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 113

ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY

Credit: Startraks

The street-style savant proves two things with her classic look in N.Y.C.: 1) You can never go wrong with neutrals and 2) a good coat makes any outfit.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 113

OLIVIA PALERMO