Love Her Outfit: Star Style to Steal
PRIYANKA CHOPRA
Over-the-knee boots are everywhere this fall, and one of the simplest ways to wear them is with a mini. Priyanka's brightly colored, long-sleeve turtleneck dress flashes just a hint of skin, so the look is pretty, not Pretty Woman. Round sunnies (hers are Garrett Leight) up the fun factor.
OLIVIA PALERMO
The top half (a fringe Rails sweater and maroon check coat) is pretty and preppy; the bottom (distressed Black Orchid jeans and charm-accentuated boots) is edgy and cool. This is what they mean by "opposites attract."
EMMA STONE
Any style expert will tell you to have the perfect LBD in your closet, and here's why: With bow-accented Christian Louboutin heels, Emma's Dolce & Gabbana dress is cocktail party-ready; with a simple black pump, it would be job interview-appropriate; and with tights and booties, it's your ideal weekend outfit.
KRISTEN BELL
Not all holiday party outfits have to be about glitter and satin. Red Self-Portrait pants get the point across, while the black lace top (also by the brand) is festive without being super fa-la-la about it. (She didn't forgo glitz altogether, though: Check out the pearl ankle straps on her Stella Luna heels!)
JAMIE CHUNG
Everyone in Hollywood is loving a faux leopard coat at the moment, but we're especially into the way Jamie styled hers from Express: Over a double-breasted Greylin mini with unexpected checked loafers and a red lip.
ALEXIS BLEDEL
Another way to get in the holiday spirit that doesn't involve a sequin explosion: A knife-pleat skirt (hers is Dion Lee) that alternates strips of silver sparkle with basic black. Alexis lets the skirt shine by keeping the rest of the look (including her Schutz heels) simple.
KATE WALSH
Punch up a standard white blouse/black skirt look with a cool belt, pretty hemline detail or flirty leopard heels (hers are Schutz).
JENNIFER LOPEZ
J.Lo's fur-trimmed hooded puffer only plays up the tomboyish elements of her Rails button-up, shredded straight-leg jeans and construction boots.
GIGI HADID
A simple all-black outfit (especially one with some pretty architectural details) is the perfect background for a pair of statement shoes -- in this case, the pair Gigi designed herself for Stuart Weitzman.
LILY COLLINS
Lily doesn't retire her white Christian Louboutin heels just because the seasons have changed -- she just uses them as a crisp counterpoint to her sharp suiting-inspired ensemble of leather pants, a rolled-sleeve blazer and bow-tie Frame blouse. (Statement clutch cool, but optional.)
JESSICA ALBA
Plaid flannel is a fall staple, but Jessica wears hers in an unexpectd way, picking a Jenni Kayne shell in the cozy print and adding Victoria, Victoria Beckham flare trousers.
NICOLE RICHIE
Skinny jeans aren't going anywhere, but right now, nothing looks more modern than a pair of cuffed straight-leg jeans with no stretch teamed with an orange-red lip and a beautiful pair of heels.
RUTH NEGGA
The Loving actress chooses two very subdued silhouettes (a short-sleeve Sonia Rykiel sheath and Giuseppe Zanotti Design pumps) that are made special thanks to the details, including the zigzag trim on the neckline and mesh panels on the vamp.
NINA DOBREV
Sure, it's a pantsuit, but no part of this look is stuffy or sedate: From the sheer tank layered underneath to the sparkly Stella Luna heels to the wink-y personalized handbag, the star makes the workwear staple look ideal for a night out.
CAMERON DIAZ
Another office outfit staple that works well for weekends when worn right: the pinstripe pant! A sheer silk blouse, cropped denim jacket and sandals that show off a black pedicure are a slightly dressier (but equally cool) version of your standard black-jeans-and-chambray-shirt uniform.
KATE BOSWORTH
A denim jacket also is a great topper for a moody maxi skirt - Kate wears her Lucky Brand piece buttoned all the way up, then adds edgy booties and an Eddie Borgo clutch for a little extra drama.
CAMILLA BELLE
A bow-tie blouse can be a little tough to pull off (when done wrong, it can be overly fussy) but Camilla has the right idea, pairing her lace Kate Spade New York top with a leather mini by the brand and booties in the same color palette, and pulling her hair off her face.
ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY
Supermodel secret: Texture can make take an outfit from snoozy to a standout. The shiny lapels on her jacket, croc-embossed flap of her clutch and slightly perforated booties all make her otherwise standard outfit super-special.
ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO
Her highly polished military blazer contrasts with the frayed hem of her straight-leg jeans for an effortlessly cool vibe, and polished black accessories go with everything. (Plus: Perk up any tired-feeling bag with a pretty scarf in coordinating colors to your outfit!)
JASMINE SANDERS
Denim and leather is a classic combination -- it's sassy and sweet and pretty much impossible to mess up. Start with an easy pairing (like a mini and denim jacket) and add accessories to give it your own twist, à la Jasmine's fur stole and thigh-high Schutz boots.
OLIVIA PALERMO
Here's another way to wear fall's hot pajama dressing trend: with the jacket unbuttoned over a blouse, and a touch of velvet to play up the vibe. (But take note of Olivia's made-up face and heels: You're going for "boudoir," not "actually headed for bed.")
KATE BOSWORTH
Red lips and wedge heels easily dress up a jeans-and-tee combo, and cool details (like her zipper pockets) make any low-key look instantly more memorable.
GUGU MBATHA-RAW
Daisy print? In fall? For sure, as long as the scale is dantier and the cut of the dress is more subdued. Add classic heels and pearl earrings (hers are Veronika Borchers x Pearl Collective) for a more dressed-up, less "flower girl" feel.
ABBI JACOBSON
A few weeks ago, we told you rust and black would be "in" long past Halloween, and this outfit is further proof. We love how cool her sweater and sculptural heels make a pair of basic black Zero + Maria Cornejo trousers look.
OLIVIA PALERMO
Resisting tights until the last possible moment? A midi dress is perfect to combat falling temps, especially when you contrast a bright color or sweet print with patent boots and a leather jacket.
ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELY
With stylish stiletto boots and a polished bag, this outfit is perfect for work; add white sneakers and a crossbody for your ideal weekend outfit.
SARAH JESSICA PARKER
Mixed metallics are A Thing right now, and the more surprising the combo, the better; how gorgeous is the burnished gold/black shimmery lamé pairing on Sarah Jessica?
JESSICA ALBA
A shell, pencil skirt and pointy pumps is one of the most basic outfits you can put together, but it's the fun touches -- like matching a coral lip to a stripe in the skirt -- that make it memorable.
ANNA CAMP
Anna mixes some summery pieces (the periwinkle Sarah Flint shoes and striped Tory Burch romper) with more fall-appropriate finds (the leather jacket and leopard backpack) for a look that's a little whimsical and a lot of fun.
JENNA DEWAN TATUM
Want to instantly make your sweatshirt and jeggings look more polished en route to the airport? Try a structured hat and lace-up boots.
JAMIE CHUNG
Since a leather skirt is a little edgy, a preppy piece (like her plaid tank) is a nice contrast. And Jamie is just one of many celebrities who is going to completely sell you on loafers (hers are Louise et Cie) this fall.
MANDY MOORE
You already know that florals for fall are happening in a big way, and that includes traditionally spring-y prints like Mandy's daffodils. Try a red lip and pumps to make it feel more autumnal (as opposed to, say, a nude heel and pink lipstick).
LUCY HALE
Not feeling like head-to-toe florals? Try a flowy top in more muted hues (like her Flynn Skye top) with dark denim (hers are Ström) and suede booties.
OLIVIA PALERMO
With two weeks still to go before Halloween, we're already seeing tons of stars pairing rust with black, proving you don't need to save this color combo for your work candy party. It's super-sophisticated, especially when the fabrics are luxe and tactile, like Olivia's soft coat and leather pants
PRINCESS KATE
Okay, okay, one more fall floral. Just because the on-trend pussy bow tie, rich hues and long sleeves of her Kate Spade New York dress are so worth having in your closet this season. (And neutral accessories like her L.K. Bennett clutch are worth having all the time.)
LILY ALDRIDGE
Just not feeling all the feminine prints? Then Lily's cozy but cool sweatshirt dress, studded-strap booties and top handle bag -- all polished off with big hoops -- might be your ideal weekend wear.
JENNA DEWAN TATUM
That lingerie trend that was so hot this summer? Instantly fall appropriate when paired with a huge sweater, smart pants (hers are J Brand) and boots!
HELEN MIRREN
So you don't have to wear the turban with your boss lady tailored blazer and pants, but doesn't Helen kinda make you want to try?
CHRISSY TEIGEN
Stylist Monica Rose's signature slouchy aesthetic is still going strong into fall. Get a jump start on the look all the models will be wearing by buying a cozy sweaterdress a size too big and letting it slide off your shoulders. (Just-so topknot and luxe coat mandatory.)
MIRANDA KERR
The sharp black bouclé jacket brings the romantic dusty pastel floral into fall -- and the surprising striped heels make the whole thing Fashion.
NINA DOBREV
When your outfit is super simple -- like Nina's Wolford bodysuit, skinny jeans and low-cut booties -- all it takes is one standout accessory (check out that Donatienne handbag) to make the whole look pop. The matching lipstick is a smart finishing touch.
KRYSTEN RITTER
JESSICA ALBA
Celebrities get first dibs on items even before they hit stores -- which means you can start coveting this Kenzo x H&M dress before it officially launches (and prep your credit cards accordingly). You don't have to wait for those awesome Loeffler Randall boots, though.
FAITH HILL
White is still quite all right this late in the season -- just make sure to opt for creamier tones, heavier fabrics and more conservative cuts, as Faith did.
ANNA KENDRICK
While we fully recommend wearing clothes underneath your trench (unless you're planning to surprise your significant other), Anna's proof that a great coat can be ean outfit in itself -- just add chic accessories.
RACHEL MCADAMS
Why not expand your blazer repertoire beyond the basic black and navy this fall? Rachel's brass-button olive Smythe jacket is a polished addition to her J Brand jeans -- and a surprising contrast to those scarlet pumps.
LUPITA NYONG'O
Don't let a busy dress intimidate you into wearing boring shoes. The crochet weave on Lupita's Gianvito Rossi pair echoes the many prints in her belted Monse dress for a fun unified look that's even more special thanks to the matching head wrap.
MINDY KALING
The princess of prints hits another home run in this cute floral Suno dress, which she sets off with lipstick-red Stuart Weitzman pumps, Jennifer Meyer hoops and a bold cuff.
OLIVIA MUNN
The unexpected color combo of pumpkin and navy is one you're definitely going to want in your closet this year, especially after seeing the way Olivia topped her monochromatic outfit (including a Mistress Rocks mini) with a contrasting M. Martin coat.
JENNIFER ANISTON
There are few outfits more effortlessly cool than a button-up tucked into belted flares, but as Jen proves, it's all in the details -- from the just floor-grazing hem on the jeans to the gold details on her belt and bag.
KRISTEN WIIG
Here's an easy and ridiculously cute way to mix prints: pair a polka-dot dress with striped flats (like Kristen's L.K. Bennett pair).
KATE BOSWORTH
By now, you know that a leather jacket (hers is Frame) added to a girlie dress (hers is Suno for Tide) are a can't-miss combination. But have you considered adding a pair of flashy boots, like her Fausto Puglisi pair, to the mix?
JESSICA ALBA
The actress-slash-mogul did the impossible by making a bright orange Halston Heritage crop top look professional while out in N.Y.C. So how did she do it? By pairing the top with high-waisted skinny jeans, a fashion-draped blazer, color-block Tory Burch clutch, oversize sunglasses and Nicholas Kirkwood platform sandals.
JENNIFER ANISTON
Jen and Justin love to coordinate, which they did for their date night in N.Y.C., with Jen choosing a silky black tank top, pants, studded belt and ankle-strap heels.
SERENA WILLIAMS
The tennis superstar attended Milan Fashion Week in an almost all-black outfit (teddy-bear coat, skinny pants, over-the-knee boots, embellished bag) with a white top for a chic contrast.
KAIA GERBER
The up-and-coming model hit up the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood party in Malibu in an easy floral Zimmermann dress, choker (of course) and black combat boots.
REESE WITHERSPOON
It's all about color-coordination! And collar-coordination, in Reese's case. Her navy embellished-collar top and sunglasses pair perfectly with her oxblood pleated skirt, satchel and pumps.
ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY
The street-style savant proves two things with her classic look in N.Y.C.: 1) You can never go wrong with neutrals and 2) a good coat makes any outfit.