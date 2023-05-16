Celebrities Gush Over Martha Stewart's 'Iconic' 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover: 'Beyond Obsessed'

Martha Stewart has the whole world crushing

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 16, 2023 04:43 PM
Martha Stewart
Photo: Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

Martha Stewart is everyone's new favorite heartthrob.

After landing the cover of the highly anticipated Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, Stewart, 81, has had everyone buzzing.

Once the photo shoot — which saw the culinary icon posing in the Dominican Republic in a variety of swimsuits — went live on Monday, the comments started. And they still haven't stopped. Celebrities and fans alike are gushing over Stewart's glamour and modeling skills.

Ellen Pompeo left a comment on Stewart's Instagram, writing, "Congratulations Queen @marthastewart You continue to school us all in what it means …and what it takes to be extraordinary ❤️." Jennifer Garner added, "@marthastewart48 !!! You are amazing! 🙌."

Drew Barrymore made her love for Stewart known as well, writing, "@marthastewart see! I always say YOUR HOT," and Kerry Washington simply wrote, "Iconic🔥."

martha stewart
Ruven Afanador/ SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Models Ashley Graham and Lily Aldridge commented, "Marthaaaaaa!!!!!!!!!!" and "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" respectively, and SI Swimsuit alum Maye Musk, who is 75, left two notes: "Fabulous! 👏👏 Good choice @mj_day 💞💞💞" and "😍😍."

The first transgender cover star of the magazine, Leyna Bloom, welcomed Stewart into the club with a comment, "Powerful congratulations @marthastewart❤️ welcome to the family 🫶🏽."

Lupita Nyong'o took the cover as personal inspiration, writing in her comment, "✋🏿Martha taught me how to flower arranging! Doing as she says and as she does. 📝 Congratulations @marthastewart48 🙌🏿."

Tyra Banks even posted the cover to her own Instagram with the caption, "This!!! 81 years of WOW! I'm beyond obsessed with this @si_swimsuit cover, @marthastewart48!"

Even companies voiced their love for the viral moment. Etsy's social media page wrote, "Icon is an understatement 🔥Honored to have you as our Collections Curator of the Year!" on a post. Mercedes-Benz simply called her an "Icon," and QVC shared its love for Stewart, writing, "YOU LOOK AMAZING MARTHA! Proving that you can be fabulous and stunning at any age!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

In her exclusive interview for the magazine launch, Stewart told PEOPLE that this moment is "important" to her. "It's important to stand up to challenges, whether they're beauty challenges or intellectual challenges, even philanthropic challenges," she shared. "To be able to stand up and do it — to me — is so fun! And this is accomplishing something that not everybody would accomplish."

"Our goal with the 2023 issue is to continue to evoke captivating and thought-provoking conversations," shared MJ Day, SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief, adding that Stewart is a "legend."

"While the industry wavers on its arbitrary notion of beauty, our issue has stayed the course, showcasing the women of today, the women shaping the future. This year, we're featuring an extremely diverse group of women, starting with our cover models, who are collectively the most unapologetic women from different walks of life who continue to forge their own paths on their own terms."

