Celebrity Event Planner Mindy Weiss Reveals Her Favorite Wedding of All Time

Mindy Weiss has planned thousands of events over the course of her decades-long career and is currently teaching a session on MasterClass sharing her expert insight

By Emily Strohm
Published on December 14, 2022 03:25 PM
Mindy Weiss's son Jordan Weiss's wedding to Tali Kweller
Photo: Elizabeth Messina

Mindy Weiss has planned thousands of weddings and events over the course of her 30-plus year career, but when it comes to choosing the most meaningful one, the answer hits close to home.

"Easy. My son's wedding," Weiss tells PEOPLE.

Weiss, who is the mastermind behind Ciara and Russell Wilson's wedding, Kris Jenner's 60th birthday celebration, and Khloe Kardashian's baby shower also planned her son Jordan Weiss' Nov. 5, 2011 'I do's' to wife Talia Kweller.

"My son who is not overly expressive, literally said to me at the end of the night, 'This is the best night of my life,'" says Weiss. "Now I have brides and grooms say that to me. But when your own child says it to you…"

Mindy Weiss- Wedding + Event Planner
Elizabeth Messina

The nuptials, which featured earthy, elegant and rustic elements, were held at The Bookbindery and Brick Building in Culver City, California where the bride and groom exchanged vows in front of 300 guests. Decor in the converted warehouse event space featured minimal florals and stunning moss-wrapped trees.

While Weiss says she was elated to plan her son's wedding, she jokes they didn't agree on every single thing.

Mindy Weiss's son Jordan Weiss's wedding to Tali Kweller
Elizabeth Messina

"We had one altercation when he wanted to walk down [the aisle] to 'Regulate' by Warren G," says Weiss. "I didn't know who he was, but I knew it was a rap and I didn't understand at that time. This was like 11 years ago. He goes, 'I want to walk down to "Regulate" with strings. I go, 'Okay...'"

Jordan got his wish. Escorted by their parents, both the bride and groom made their entrance to a 10 piece orchestra playing classical string renditions of '90s rap songs.

Mindy Weiss's son Jordan Weiss's wedding to Tali Kweller
Elizabeth Messina

"Afterwards I was like, 'Oh, that was so cool. They'll remember this,'" adds Weiss.

The in-demand event planner, who has also worked with Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, and Russell and Nina Westbrook, is currently teaching a session on MasterClass all about how to plan a dream wedding.

Mindy Weiss's son Jordan Weiss's wedding to Tali Kweller
Elizabeth Messina

"I got to a place where I had so much information after 32 years of doing this, I felt like, why not share that," Weiss tells PEOPLE.

"It was time to share. And it was easy for me to do it."

The Mindy Weiss session on MasterClass begins Dec. 14.

